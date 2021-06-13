Attleboro’s Twin Village pool was shut down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s shut down again this year, but not due to the virus.
This year it’s closed because there aren’t enough lifeguards.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said in his 16 years on the job he has not seen a time when it was so tough to find lifeguards.
“By far this is the hardest year,” he said.
The department was able to hire 20.
For its three pools it needs 30.
Walsh said the plan early on was to open two pools in light of the the virus.
But afterward it was realized that decision could not be changed despite the vaccines and improving health conditions.
“Originally we were going with two pools because of COVID, but then we determined we can’t go with three anyway because we can’t get the kids,” he said of the lifeguards who are typically teenagers 16 and older who have taken the necessary classes.
It was evident early on it would be hard to find enough guards, Walsh said.
Walsh said it’s usual for the department to lose 20 percent of their lifeguards a year because they “age out.”
But this year, an astounding 60 percent did not return.
“We went to the mayor in February and told him it was going to be a problem,” Walsh said.
He said Program Coordinator Tim Killion looked everywhere and even put an ad on Indeed, the online job search website.
Ads were posted on Facebook and Killion asked Attleboro and Bishop Feehan high schools if they could provide some applicants.
But there were few to be had.
“Tim worked really hard to get the ones we have,” Walsh said.
He said part of the problem may be that the three-day certification class costs $400.
Some parents may push their kids to take other summer jobs so they won’t lose so much cash upfront, Walsh said.
Currently, the city pays 50 cents over minimum wage, or $13.75 an hour, to start.
Head lifeguards can earn as much as $17.39 an hour.
And the responsibilities that come with the job may discourage some kids, he said.
“It’s a lot of responsibility and it’s not an easy job,” Walsh said. But in many ways “it’s a great job.”
It’s outdoors, a person can make a lot of friends and the lifeguard skills can be used at college and beyond.
Walsh also pointed out that the hiring climate in general is not good.
Many businesses are having a hard time hiring even for full-time, non-seasonal jobs, he said.
“It’s an uphill battle,” Walsh said, noting it’s not just a local issue.
“This is a national problem,” he said. “ I’m a member of the (National Recreation and Park Association) and members from North Carolina to Hawaii have noted the same problem.”
To make up for the loss of Twin Village, the mayor added some cash to the recreation budget which makes it possible to open Briggs pool to Attleboro residents for free, Walsh said.
Meanwhile, Norton is facing the same problem.
Recreation Director Melanie Towle said the search for lifeguards has been frustrating.
“I’ve shaken trees and looked high and low,” she said. “I have three and I need nine to fully open.”
Unless more are found pool hours will be cut back.
“We’ll have to limit public swimming which I hate to do because it’s hot out.”
This year it looks like the pool schedule at Everett Leonard Park will be three days a week for three hours a day from 3 to 6 p.m.
Towle said last year was tough, too.
As a result, the town created a program to help pay for the certification classes if the lifeguard makes a two-year commitment.
“We’ve offered a program to help pay for it, but that doesn’t seem to be attractive,” Towle said.
Like Walsh, she wondered if the responsibility weighs heavy on the kids.
“If anybody’s looking for a summer job I will help them pay for a class,” Towle said.
Meanwhile, B.J. Fisher, the director of health and safety for the American Life Guard Association headquartered in Vienna, Va., said the shortage of lifeguards has been expected for a while and now it’s here and it’s bad.
“It’s been forthcoming for about two decades,” he said. “There’s a huge shortage.”
“Historically it’s the worst I’ve seen it,” he said in a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle.
A number of factors have contributed, he said.
One is the pandemic prevented the training of hundreds of thousands of new lifeguards last year, he said.
That was a near mortal blow to a system already struggling to supply guards, Fisher said.
“The pandemic put a huge crunch on the fragile system we have,” he said.
Typically, as many as 300,000 are trained every year by the ALA, the Red Cross and the YMCA.
But last year those numbers dropped dramatically.
“Hardly any were being trained,” Fisher said. “And we’re not going to be able to double up this year.”
For years the Baby Boomer generation supplied a lot of lifeguards, he said.
Until recently it was the biggest generation in U.S. history with nearly 70 million members.
The following generations have seemed less interested in becoming lifeguards, he said.
In addition, the number of public pools have rapidly increased.
At present there are an estimated 309,000 public pools in the U.S., he said.
Fewer guards and more pools exacerbated the problem.
The pool of candidates for lifeguard jobs needs to be expanded, Fisher said.
Being a lifeguard was a great part-time, seasonal job for the young and there’s no reason it can’t be for the not-so-young.
“Historically, we’ve relied on the youth for this profession and we should not,” Fisher said.
One solution may be to encourage Baby Boomer retirees to get back into it.
Many are still capable swimmers and can be qualified to become guards again.
While Attleboro and Norton are struggling to find lifeguards, North Attleboro is not.
Recreation Director Steve Carvalho described his town’s situation as “good, but not great.”
Carvalho said North’s in better shape because there’s a long tradition of brothers and sisters and sons and daughters of previous lifeguards working at the World War II Memorial Pool.
“We have a lot of legacies,” he said.
However, the supply is not as good as it has been.
He has 20 lifeguards with 10 working at any one time.
“We don’t have as many kids as we have had in the past,” he acknowledged.
And at Attleboro’s YMCA, things were iffy for awhile, CEO Robin McDonald said.
“We were more concerned two weeks ago, but it’s definitely looking better now,” she said.
Like Fisher, she noted a whole lifeguard class was lost last year.
But she said the YMCA has a built-in pool of potential lifeguards like those who take swimming lessons and those on swimming teams.
“That certainly helps,” she said.
