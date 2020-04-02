A nurse at the Dartmouth House of Correction's Women's Center and ICE facility has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bristol County Sheriff's office said Thursday.
The nurse, an employee of contracted medical vendor Correctional Psychiatric Services, tested positive Wednesday. She has not worked since March 25, according to the sheriff's office.
Currently, no inmates or other staff members have the virus or are showing symptoms of it, Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said.
The nurse developed a low-grade fever near the end of an overnight shift on the morning of March 25.
After confirming her fever, she donned a surgical mask, left the facility and contacted her physician. She has been "symptom-free" since March 25.
"She took some Tylenol and rested and her fever went away," Darling said.
Her doctor recommended a test for the coronvirus, which she obtained last Friday. She has not returned to work, he said.
Darling said it will be at least two weeks before she can return to work.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health, symptoms of coronavirus exposure are most likely to occur during the fifth through eighth day of the 14-day incubation period, Darling said.
In the nurse's case, that was between March 29 and April 1.
"It's encouraging that she's had no symptoms for a week and is feeling well," Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said in a statement. "We wish her a safe, speedy recovery."
The sheriff said it is also encouraging that no staff members, medical contractors or inmates have reported symptoms.
Darling said medical professionals are meeting with inmates at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and Women’s Center to answer any questions about the nurse's test results.
There are about 90 inmates in the ICE facility and between 35 and 40 prisoners in the Women's Center, according to Darling.
On Monday, a federal judge in Boston urged ICE to stop transferring new immigrant detainees into Bristol County facilities in response to a lawsuit filed last week by the Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of two immigrant inmates.
However, the judge stopped short of issuing a formal court order to prevent further transfers. Darling said no new ICE inmates have been sent to the facility.
In addition, the state Supreme Judicial Court is considering whether to release inmates at county jails and state correctional facilities in response to a suit filed by the ACLU of Massachusetts and the state Public Defender's Office.
Arguments were heard on Tuesday by teleconference and a decision is expected soon because the petition was filed on an emergency basis.
"We have been demanding that people be released from jail to reduce overcrowding and other unsafe conditions. Now our worst fears have been realized," Linda Haskins of the Bristol County for Correctional Justice said in a statement, referring to the nurse who tested positive.
The test result came the same day a federal judge was scheduled to hear arguments in a suit seeking the release of the some ICE inmates to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We hope the court now understands the urgent nature of our demands," Haskins said.
Prior to the legal action and over the last month, the sheriff's office has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus outbreak.
They include disinfecting all areas of the facilities daily on every shift and screening employees arriving for work and new inmates arriving at the jail, according to the sheriff's office.
In addition, the sheriff has suspended in-person visitation to limit the number of people coming in and out of the complex.
