Five of the 11 nursing homes in The Sun Chronicle area have had double-digit deaths since the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, according to numbers published by the state’s Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is there have been just three additional deaths since last week, which is half the weekly average of six over the 13 weeks of death and illness that has afflicted the area, state and nation.
All told there have been at least 78 nursing home deaths in the 10-community area, with 46 outside nursing homes for a total of 124.
That means 62.9 percent of all area coronavirus deaths came in nursing homes, which is just a little above the statewide average of 62.6 percent.
The state did not report exact numbers for two of the nursing homes so there could be as many as six additional deaths, which would bring the total to 84 and a percentage of 67.7.
Here’s how the numbers break down:
- Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro — 23 deaths, no change.
- Attleboro Health Care in Attleboro — 15, no change.
- Garden Place Health Care in Attleboro — 14, up one.
- Life Care Center of Attleboro in Attleboro — 14, up two.
- Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham — 10, no change.
- Pleasant Street Rest Home in Attleboro — 1-4 deaths, no change. (State did not provide exact number.)
- Serenity Hill Nursing Home in Wrentham — 1-4, no change. (State did not provide exact number.)
- The Doolittle Home in Foxboro, Daggett Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton, Wingate at Norton, Pond Home in Wrentham — 0.
Meanwhile, at the state level, nursing homes reported just 47 new cases among 364 facilities, which is the lowest number since May 2 when just 17 were reported among 320 facilities.
On Wednesday, one new death and 10 new cases were reported in The Sun Chronicle area, bringing the area totals to 124 and 1,775 respectively.
Norton is the only town that did not report new numbers and the numbers for Rehoboth and Seekonk were issued by the state.
It’s important to note that neither Rehoboth nor Seekonk updated their numbers over the last week, so the six new cases that occurred in those towns could have been recorded on any of the last seven days, which skews the total for Wednesday.
Numbers on the state level trended downward for the seventh consecutive week.
So far this week, Monday through Wednesday, there have been 136 new confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths statewide.
Last week over the same period there were 166.
New confirmed and probable cases are down this week as well at 724, Monday through Wednesday, as compared to 1,113 over the same period last week
Statewide deaths total 7,454 and cases 104,156.
Hospitalizations fell again on Wednesday to 1,345, which is 2,534 fewer than the high point on April 27.
