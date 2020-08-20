Coronavirus has killed more nursing home residents than any other segment of the state’s population, and that number hit a new high this week.
In late April when the pandemic was at its greatest intensity statewide and locally 58 percent of all deaths came among nursing home residents.
It’s been creeping up ever since and this week it hit 64 percent.
Out of the 8,876 coronavirus deaths recorded in the state since March, 5,684 have been among nursing home residents. or as the state’s Department of Public Health designates them, residents of “long-term care facilities.”
Locally there have been at least 79 nursing home deaths and possibly as many as 87.
The state sometimes estimates the total, meaning there is no exact number.
Fortunately, the death toll in nursing homes has changed very little in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area since June 10 as the numbers grew statewide, according to figures provided by DPH.
Meanwhile, three of the towns in the area registered a higher number of new daily cases per 100,000 persons over a new two-week reporting period and were downgraded on the state’s color-coded chart.
The chart indicates the relative danger of contracting the virus: White is the best rating, green the second best, yellow the third best and red is the worst.
No towns in The Sun Chronicle area have received the red designation.
Mansfield went from green to yellow, or from an average of 3.0 new daily cases per 100,000 people to 4.2 new cases.
North Attleboro also went from green to yellow. It’s average new daily cases increased from 3.8 to 4.0.
Norton went from white to green. Last week Norton recorded fewer than five cases over the state’s most recent two-week reporting period but by Wednesday the numbers had gone up to a daily average of 3.2.
Meanwhile other towns improved.
Rehoboth went from yellow to green with numbers of 5.1 last week to 2.8 this week. Seekonk also went from yellow to green, 4.1 last week to 3.6 this week. Wrentham made the biggest improvement, going from yellow to white with numbers of 5.7 to 1.3.
The remaining four communities retained last week’s rating. Attleboro and Foxboro remained in the green category and Norfolk and Plainville remained in the white category.
The Sun Chronicle area overall has recorded 148 coronavirus deaths and 2,405 confirmed and probable cases.
Over the last week, Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, there were no new deaths reported and 63 new cases in the area.
Statewide there have been 8,876 coronavirus deaths and 124,415 confirmed and probable cases since the virus began in March.
Those numbers represent 107 new deaths and 2,415 new confirmed and probable cases between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19.
While those numbers are still high they are dwarfed by numbers at the height of the pandemic, April 19-25, when deaths averaged 167 per day and new cases averaged 2,425 per day.
