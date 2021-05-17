FOXBORO — Gillette Stadium officials say they are looking forward to opening the sports and entertainment venue to full capacity this summer now that the state has announced plans to lift pandemic restrictions the end of May.
“We were so excited to hear Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement (Monday) that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will officially lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask order, effective May 29,” stadium officials said on their website. “This is wonderful news for our teams and all our fans and we cannot wait to return to a state of normalcy.”
After waiting more than 400 days, the Route 1 stadium reopened to fans last month when it welcomed over 7,000 Revolution supporters to the home opener.
“With today’s news, we look forward to expanding our venue’s capacity to one-hundred percent and hosting full-stadium crowds once again this summer,” stadium officials said. “We can’t thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and their staff enough for their continued efforts to safely navigate the response to COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
“We have been partnering with the state for over a year and are proud that we will have successfully vaccinated over 600,000 people at Gillette Stadium since January. As we move forward with this final step, we are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for any fan attending an event at Gillette Stadium.”
Baker’s announcement Monday about the state’s reopening plans and rescinding the mask-wearing requirement follows the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing its guidance last week.
Adhering to CDC guidance, non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings.
Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a face covering or social distance indoors or outdoors except in certain situations.
