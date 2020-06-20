On Father's Day weekend, local dads reflect on parenting during coronavirus

This spring brought a new season of fatherhood for many area dads. As coronavirus transformed day-to-day norms across the country and work and school closures pushed most families back into the home, family dynamics transformed in their own ways, too.
We spoke to three local dads for Father’s Day about their experiences parenting during a pandemic.
For some, the transformations brought by coronavirus were challenging.
One North Attleboro father said coronavirus left his family without the regular daily schedule they were used to, and in turn took away some of the meaningful connections they previously made time for on a day-to-day basis.
For others, those transformations made room for something new.
An Attleboro father said the complexities of coronavirus and its many impacts, and then the Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing movement that immediately followed, opened up deeper conversations with his teenage son.
And another North Attleboro father said his experience held both in the same hand: Coronavirus showed him how easily his children could flourish independently, while also bringing his family together to count on each other to get through the everyday mundane.
But for all three, parenting became a new form of itself, with many trials, lessons and successes along the way. That’s what will mark fatherhood during the season of coronavirus.
Paul Jacques, Rehoboth
Coronavirus finally left Paul Jacques with more time at home.
As a legislative assistant for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, Jacques spends a lot of the time he isn’t on duty as a part-time firefighter in Attleboro, lobbying on behalf of firefighters across the state in Boston.
And while coronavirus didn’t absolve that work totally, it at least kept him home a little more and created more time with his 16-year-old son Brodie.
Jacques still worked in-person with the Attleboro Fire Department and in his role as president of the local firefighter’s union throughout coronavirus, but his advocacy work transitioned online.
One day this month he had 12 Zoom conference calls planned for the day. The day before, he had 13.
But Jacques said the transition to remote work, and then remote learning for his son, allowed the pair to move through their responsibilities together – many times side by side at the same table.
“We got to see what each other was doing every day,” the 49-year-old said. “He doesn’t normally get to see me at work and I don’t get to see him at school. It was neat to see that, and we found ourselves having questions on either side come out of that.
“It brought our two worlds together.”
And that eventually evolved into more meaningful conversations altogether.
They watched the news together and, with Brodie now 16 and newly licensed, they practiced driving around on quiet roads where Jacques got to take the passenger seat and see things from his son’s point of view.
Jacques said his son started asking questions about how the pandemic was affecting the economy and people’s well-beings. They talked about politics and the current state of the country as an election nears. As the Black Lives Matter movement and protests took the height of national attention again at the end of May, their conversations shifted to equality, racism and civil rights.
And later, they simply talked about themselves: About Brodie as a high school student and Jacques as a working dad. About each of their friends. And about how the lack of interaction with others was affecting them.
“These questions have sparked in-depth conversations with each other that, if not for the stay-at-home policies, probably would not have happened,” Jacques said.
And in those questions, he saw a glimpse of how his own approach to parenting all these years has worked out as well. Jacques said the questions and statements his son made showed his reflective and open mind.
“In his questions, you could see his upbringing,” he said. “That was cool to see. In normal life, you don’t really get time together to know each other’s personalities. We’ve really become friends during this rather than just parent and son.”
Scott Smith, North Attleboro
Before coronavirus, Scott Smith settled in the groove of routine.
The North Attleboro father of two would drop his kids off at the bus stop at 6:35 a.m. before catching the next train from Mansfield to Boston, where he works at the financial services research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates.
In the afternoon, he would take the train back home in time for double-duty lacrosse games and practices for Lucy, 13, and Branigan, 15, averaging about 10 events between the pair each week.
Smith worked from home about once a week before coronavirus for convenience’s sake to accommodate the jumbled school and sports schedules of two busy teenagers, but the routine of their schedules is what he enjoyed. The usual half-hour drive to and from games made room for regular meaningful conversations with his kids.
But within coronavirus, that routine disappeared.
“No one’s schedule had a natural alignment anymore,” Smith, 47, said. “It made adjusting on the fly more of a thing, but on a weird level. No one’s leaving the house, but even though we’re together 24/7 now, it seems like we barely see each other some days.
“It was a change of pace and we had to work to find a fit.”
Smith started waking up at 5 a.m. to take the dog for a walk, but some days his kids might not wake up until later that afternoon, by the time Smith sits down for lunch.
It was a wake-up call for how independent his children have become. Their schoolwork transformed from daily classes and assignments to a weeks-worth of homework that they could now finish at their own pace — at any time of day.
“The loss of school as a schedule unifier was a huge loss,” Smith said. “While getting two teens out to school on time wasn’t easy, it also wasn’t negotiable. With North not having a huge interactive component to the remote learning regimen, there were no anchors for them from a time perspective. Though we would prefer they woke up before noon, there wasn’t any definitive reason for them to do so.”
That led to disjointed timelines for the rest of the day, Smith said. If his children woke up just in time for a late-afternoon “breakfast,” they wouldn’t necessarily be interested in family dinner with him and their mom Erin just a few hours later.
And they lost other things that usually brought the family together, like the lacrosse tournaments that served as mini-vacations or the lake house they originally booked for this summer.
“The loss of anticipation is huge,” Smith said. “This time last year we were preparing for my bucket list trip — six nights down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in a raft. We were all excited, gathering our supplies and planning out what we would do. (Now) there is nothing concrete to look forward to, just ongoing uncertainty and angst.”
The family tried to start a home garden and implemented family game nights to fill the void of other commitments lost to coronavirus.
One special highlight of their stay-at-home projects became Branigan’s involvement in the high school music department’s “Virtual Coffee-Houses.” Branigan is part of the school choir and, after watching the first virtual talent show, Smith encouraged him to also get involved.
Together they turned his contributions into a creative way to partake in the project, while also having fun.
In Branigan’s debut, he sang a German piece by memory while simultaneously playing video games. Later, he filmed a rap video to a popular Eminem song and finally, his last piece clipped together scenes from local lakes, trails and neighborhoods to the soundtrack of a country song.
In reality, the flexibility coronavirus brought may have helped make that project possible.
“Working together on projects like this and seeing your children succeed is definitely one of the most rewarding aspects of fatherhood,” Smith said.
But overall, Smith said he learned how family life needs a balance of routine and spontaneity.
“We all rail against overscheduling and like the idea of having ‘nothing on my calendar’ until you start to live it full-time,” he said. “Instead of sticking to a mostly set schedule and adjusting as necessary, every hour becomes its own decision point, which is taxing.
“I think the key for us is keeping true balance, making sure to prioritize things that are truly important, and remembering to say no to most other things.”
Jason McGrath, North Attleboro
For Jason McGrath in North Attleboro, coronavirus shone a new light on his two teenage sons and emphasized a new transition from parenting children, to parenting flourishing young adults.
McGrath said the start of the stay-at-home orders sent him and his wife Caryn into a sort of crisis mode, where they tried to reorient structure in a period where it was nearly non-existent.
What resulted was some pushback from his two sons, Jackson, 13, and Ethan, 16, who wanted to tackle their new responsibilities with remote learning in their own ways. Ethan preferred to work on schoolwork during normal school hours, while Jackson took to tackling it in the afternoon and evenings.
“We thought structure is what they’re used to and now it’s been taken away,” McGrath, 47, said. “We wanted to make sure we maintained that structured environment, or else. But we got some pushback and in the end they still got it done. For us it was a combination of giving up and hoping they’re right — we didn’t want the little arguments.
“But the kids proved us wrong. We started with one idea and they changed that idea and it worked. It reminded me that not one size fits all.”
McGrath said the experience also reminded him that his children are growing up, and that he needs to listen to them more.
“The thing with parenting is no one’s ever done this before,” he said. “You love your kids so you think you’re right. But they’re young adults now. It happens so fast. You find yourself still treating them as little kids sometimes, but that’s not fair. They are young adults.”
And his kids proved that was true when the shutdowns first started, too.
McGrath expected a little more pushback that they wouldn’t be able to leave their house or see their friends, but said his boys didn’t complain or question the situation unfolding around them.
“They just took it as truth,” he said. “It’s proven to me they’re tough kids. I’ve just seen them handle it really well.”
Even Jackson, who was set to graduate from eighth-grade this June and instead had the end of his final year in middle school disrupted, seemed to be OK. McGrath and his wife were disappointed there would be no ceremony and started planning a family celebration instead, but Jackson seemed unbothered.
“Sometimes we make it a bigger deal than kids do,” McGrath said.
But even as his kids are growing up, coronavirus also brought them back to a time when their whole world was at home.
McGrath said just before coronavirus, every family member would spend evenings on their own in separate rooms — one playing video games, another on an iPad or computer.
The mundane of the everyday that coronavirus brought led them to once again find comfort and company in each other instead.
They tried playing board games and puzzles, watched the news together and had more sit-down dinners as a family. McGrath isn’t normally into movies or TV, but he liked being included in the excitement around which show he and his boys would continue that evening.
“Just being included in that felt good,” he said. “I looked forward to my kids making plans with me, rather than me hanging out with my friends or trying to make plans with them. You know it starts at 12 or 13 years old; You’re suddenly not the center of their universe anymore. Their friends are. Their outside activities are.”
But with the outside world gone, it became just the four of them again, and the question at the dinner table became, “What are we going to do tonight to make today end, and tomorrow start?”
“It certainly gave me the opportunity to get to know my kids in a deeper way and maybe slow down the aging process,” McGrath said.
