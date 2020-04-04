On the front lines: Local medical workers seeing increase in coronavirus patients, waiting for the surge

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a dire warning for the nation.
The peak of the coronavirus pandemic is coming and coming soon, and it’s expected to be devastating.
“The surge is coming, and it’s coming pretty strong,” Trump said during a White House news conference.
“This is going to be a rough two-week period,” the president said. “As a nation, we’re going to have a really rough two weeks. Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tried.”
The statements came as members of his coronavirus task force projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the U.S. before it’s all over.
And no one really knows when exactly that will be, but the terrifying tide is rising.
That’s not good news for doctors, nurses and anyone working in hospitals.
They are already dealing with dozens if not hundreds of cases, depending on the size of the hospital.
It’s not good news for anyone.
But the news was not unexpected.
Coronavirus has dominated everyone’s life for the past month.
Millions are out of work, others are working from home and everyone, except “essential workers,” have been encouraged to stay at home to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.
The goal is to “flatten the curve,” referring to a graph that charts the rising incidence of cases. But it’s going to get worse before its gets better, and few know that more than doctors and nurses on the front lines, especially those in the emergency rooms.
One of them is Dr. Julian Kadish of Norton.
He works at Milford Regional Medical Center and says times are already hard there as they are in every emergency room.
Doctors and nurses are on high alert, although when he spoke to The Sun Chronicle in the middle of this past week the number of patients seen in his emergency department had yet to bounce up.
But that didn’t mean they could let their guard down.
“We have to presume that anyone who comes through the door in any form of respiratory distress is a COVID-19 patient,” he said, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There are a number of conditions that lead to breathing problems, but during a raging pandemic the maximum precautions must be taken to protect doctors, nurses patients and anyone else who works in the building, he said.
Kadish said personal protective equipment — masks, gloves, gowns — is mandatory.
The single biggest stresser for medical staffs is the worry about keeping healthy, he said.
“Our major fear is that part of the staff will become infected and we’ll lose personnel,” Kadish said. “It’s stressful from the point of view that we could lose people.”
If that happens, patient care will deteriorate because there are fewer caregivers while the number of patients increases, he said.
“The issue is how to meet the need,” Kadish said. “We know what tools we have and the primary goal is to make sure the tools don’t become overloaded.”
He said towns, states and the nation will survive, but the goal is to create maximum mitigation, to prevent as much harm as possible.
“We’ll get through it as a society; the issue is trying to get through it with as little damage as possible,” Kadish said.
The need to constantly decontaminate is a major concern. It takes perpetual focus and that means in the emergency room, outside, at home — everywhere, Kadish said.
And that in turn creates the nagging worry that something’s been missed.
“There’s always an underlying degree of uneasiness,” Kadish said, referring to haunting concerns about whether he’s done everything he needs to do to prevent his own infection and the infection of others.
This scourge of coronavirus has prompted extreme vigilance.
Kadish said he’s highly conscious of everything he touches and who he’s near.
For the first time in his 40 years of practice, he’s carrying hand sanitizer in his car and continuously washing his hands.
“I’ve never washed my hands so much at work and at home,” Kadish said. “There’s always the constant focus on where the contamination could be.”
He said medical professionals know what to do and how to do it when patients arrive, the problem is the growing number of patients and the decreasing number of supplies, especially personal protective equipment, or PPE.
The need to continually change gowns and scrubs creates shortages and some items, like masks, can’t be reused.
The national shortage of PPE has been well documented along with other important equipment such as ventilators.
Kadish said he changes into clean scrubs when he heads home in an effort to keep the virus out of his house.
It’s a necessary action, but it adds to the shortages.
“We’re constantly running out of clean scrubs,” he said. “We’re making the best of a bad situation in many aspects of what we do.”
That’s going to get worse in the next few weeks.
“We have to be aware we’re stretching the limits of our medical capacity,” he said.
Meanwhile, at the age of 73, Kadish is in the group of older Americans, anyone over 60, who are most at risk.
He exposes himself to potential disease every day, but he said it’s his duty to persevere.
“It’s what we have to do,” he said. “You can’t duck under the bed and say I’m going to wait until it’s all over.”
He said he takes a risk every time he buckles up and drives on the highway, so perspective is needed.
“There are risks everywhere, you can’t be paralyzed by fear,” Kadish said. “We have to be focused on solving the problem.”
He pointed out that many older medical professionals — doctors, nurses and paramedics — are coming out of retirement to help supplement overburdened staffs in places like New York City and Los Angeles.
He compared the effort to the response of the country in 1941 when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor pushed the United States into a world war and spurred millions to defend the nation.
“There are presidents who’ve said you have nothing to fear but fear itself,” he said, referring to President Franklin Roosevelt’s famous declaration when he took office in the midst of the Great Depression.
Others at risk
Not all of those at risk in hospitals are direct care medical professionals.
There are numerous people, including those in housekeeping and maintenance departments, who perform vital functions that support the work of the medical people.
One of those at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is Ed Correia, 45, a resident of Taunton.
When he shows up for his 3 to 11 a.m. shift, he has two sets of clothes.
He brings his uniform in a bag and changes at work.
And then he adds to it.
Correia wears a lab coat, eye protection, a surgical mask and gloves.
These days his job is not the same, in more ways than one.
He has to wear PPE much more often than before. It’s practically a routine now. Before coronavirus, he wore it only when necessary.
Before the pandemic, his job was floor maintenance, cleaning, preparing rooms for new patients and making repairs.
Now he’s assigned to laundry duty, a job that has increased significantly in volume.
“A lot of people have to wear different hats now,” Correia said. “Everybody’s pitching in. It’s a group effort.”
More and more, PPE such as gowns and scrubs are needed by the staff, who have to change them more often.
Keeping those items clean is a high priority because they protect the people taking care of those who are sick.
It helps prevent them from becoming ill and helps prevent spreading the disease.
Even though he’s in the midst of a gathering storm, Correia is not overly concerned about contracting the disease because he’s confident he’s working safely.
On Thursday, 22 Sturdy patients were being treated for coronavirus.
That was 10 more than Wednesday.
In addition, another 21 were, in the words of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, “persons under investigation for COVID-19.”
“I know I’m doing it safely and if I’m doing it safely, I know I’m protected,” Correia said.
A nurse’s perspective
Meanwhile, Alyssa Jolicoeur, 41, a clinical nurse manager in Sturdy’s emergency department, said her work life has changed significantly since the pandemic hit.
The North Attleboro resident spends “a good deal of the day” seeking the latest information on the pandemic and preparing the staff.
“We’re trying to make sure we have the most up-to-date information and all the information we need to make sure the community, patients and staff are protected,” Jolicoeur, said.
She echoed Kadish with regard to the number of patients coming into the emergency department.
Now may be the calm before the storm.
“Overall, our volume is a bit down,” she said.
She speculated the reason for that is related to efforts encouraging patients to consult with their personal physicians before coming to the hospital.
In addition, there have been advisories for all to stay home and away from hospitals in general, and people seem to be taking the advice, Jolicoeur said.
But she’s still working more hours than normal to keep up with current demands, iand s echoing everyone from the president on down.
The worst is yet to come.
The numbers
At the time The Sun Chronicle spoke to her, the number of coronavirus patients and those suspected of the disease had remained fairly stable.
However, numbers provided MHHA did show a gradual increase over the last week.
For about five days, the coronavirus patient count at Sturdy fluctuated betwee10 and 13, while the total confirmed and cases “under investigation” steadily rose from 24 to 46.
And what may be the beginning of the feared inundation of patients could have started on Thursday when the number of confirmed cases jumped from 12 to 22 on Wednesday.
Time will tell whether it was a blip or the start of what Trump called “a very, very tough time.”
And Trump wasn’t the only one sounding the alarm.
Gov. Charlie Baker issued a warning Thursday based on models his team has developed that show hospitalizations could peak between April 10 and April 20.
The models show that between 47,000 and 172,000 Massachusetts residents could eventually become infected.
Those numbers represent from .7 percent to 2.5 percent of the state’s total population.
At worst, that could mean as many as 2,580 deaths for the state if 172,000 become infected, based on the current death rate of 1.5 percent, he said.
The low end of deaths would be about 705 if only 47,000 become infected.
As of Thursday night, 8,966 Massachusetts residents were infected and 154 Massachusetts residents had died from COVID-19, including one from Attleboro.
Those numbers represent a death rate of 1.71 percent.
A press release issued by Baker said his administration’s model is based on what happened in Wuhan, China where the virus originated.
However, he noted that Massachusetts’ trajectory could differ due to lower population density, lower smoking rates and earlier social distancing measures.”
Baker said hospitals are increasing intensive care unit capacities, but he expects to be short about 500 beds nonetheless.
As a result, the state plans “to find or build” an additional 750 to 1,000 beds in field medical hospitals and other alternate care sites to reduce strain on hospitals as much as possible. One such hospital is at the DCU Center in Worcester, constructed by the National Guard.
In the meantime, medical personnel like Jolicoeur will continue to take small, silent, invisible precautions that include changing her clothes before she goes home and leaving her shoes in the garage when she gets there.
She said she showers and launders her clothes immediately.
Jolicoeur, Correia, Kadish and many others are focused on all those little actions which, in the end, could make a big difference.
And most of the rest of the city, state, nation and world is sheltering at home, practicing social distancing and working toward the same goal, to “flatten the curve,” mitigate, reduce the volume — say it however you want.
But whatever happens, Jolicoeur said she and Sturdy are ready.
“We’re prepared for the increase which I suspect is coming in one to two weeks,” she said as calmly as the sun rises on a spring morning.
The impact to family
While Kadish and Jolicouer and Correia bravely don their protective gear every day, that won’t stop others, especially family members, from worrying about them.
A daughter of a Mansfield nurse wrote to The Sun Chronicle with her worries and implored all of us to help healthcare workers.
Her name is Lauren Claus, a medical student at Johns Hopkins University and the daughter of Jeanne Claus, a perinatal nurse.
Her letter implored everyone to do whatever they can to reduce the spread of coronavirus, which will help those like her mom on the front lines.
“Things might get worse for her and other essential workers before they get better if we don’t truly practice social distancing,” Claus wrote. “Researchers are telling us we must all stringently comply with social distancing measures for them to have effect. We need to do more than staying at home.”
That means stopping everything, visits from friends, contracted home projects and multiple trips to the grocery store, she said.
The goal is clear.
Take care of the people taking care of those who are fighting the disease.
“Please take care of my mom,” Claus said.
