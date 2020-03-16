Forty-nine years ago, two robust newspapers, The Sun of Attleboro and The Chronicle of North Attleboro, combined forces to become The Sun Chronicle. Since then, the newspaper has provided award-winning coverage of the area -- from Attleboro and Seekonk to the south to Foxboro and Norfolk to the north.
We've written and photographed almost everything from hard news to sports and all that's in between. We have been committed to all of our communities, providing a vehicle for social groups, charities and, of course, our advertisers, to get their messages out.
And we've also been committed to you, our readers, whether it's to vent and opine on the opinion page, or chase down a story idea or concern you may have.
The coronavirus pandemic will not end this commitment.
Our reporters will continue to chase and cover local stories and we’ll be updating www.thesunchronicle.com and our social media channels as news becomes available. We will continue to print the daily newspaper and our sister newspaper, The Foxboro Reporter, as long as it is feasible, taking into consideration unknown government restrictions that could still come, and the health of our pressmen, distribution department and carriers.
We know that information about the virus is paramount so we’ve relaxed our metered paywall for virus-related news stories for the duration of the emergency, giving non-subscribers the ability to access our website in order to stay up to date on the latest local news pertaining to the pandemic.
Of course, we'd love you to subscribe, which, in addition to giving you access to the e-edition of The Sun Chronicle, ensures that our award-winning local journalism continues for years to come.
Producing a community newspaper like The Sun Chronicle takes more than just reporters, editors, photographers, press operators, production workers and ad reps.
It takes advertisers to take out ads in the paper and on our website, and of course, you, the reader, to buy the paper or subscribe to our website.
Many of our advertisers -- big and small -- have been forced to put their ads on hold because of the pandemic. Restaurants, bars and gyms, for example, have been especially hard hit. The economic fallout of the pandemic will surely affect us all.
A united front is what it will take to not only help defeat this unseen enemy, but recover from its damage.
Let's be sure to support our local businesses when the all-clear bell sounds. After all, we're all in this together -- albeit, 6 feet apart.
To subscribe to The Sun Chronicle please call 508-222-4091 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or visit www.thesunchronicle.com/subscribe.
Thank you and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.