Difficult times call for difficult decisions and you can bet just about every business in our area — from the small pizza shop owner to the execs at the major corporations and chainstores — are facing the same thing today as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation.
The Sun Chronicle is no different.
Today readers will notice the lack of The Break, our Weekend Edition lifestyle section. This is a direct result of us trimming costs as we work through this difficult time.
Many of our loyal advertisers have been forced to shutdown or seriously curtail their business so, of course, it’s understandable that they can’t, at this time, advertise.
But The Sun Chronicle remains committed to publishing a daily newspaper, e-edition and its website throughout this trying time. We are providing free access on the coronavirus crisis on our website.
You can locate the virus-related stories by clicking on news in the menu and then “coronavirus” or by typing thesunchronicle.com/news/coronavirus into your browser.
For fans of our Break section, we apologize. We’ve done our best to maintain some of the more popular items from the section — Dear Abby, horoscope and the comics. Those can be found in the City & Town section of today’s newspaper, and Bill Zuck’s column can be accessed at thesunchronicle.com/opinion/columns.
We, as a region, state and nation, will get past this and our advertisers — from 100-year-old establishments like Morin’s Diner and W.H. Riley and Son, to hometown favorites like Bliss Dairy and Willow Tree Farm as well as everyone in between — will return to teaming up with The Sun Chronicle to reach their many loyal customers.
We thank them as well as our loyal readers who have responded with notes, emails and phone calls expressing their thanks for our commitment to local journalism and reporting on this crisis. We appreciate the feedback and are always open to suggestions on how we can improve and even critical reviews of our coverage. The better we are, the more informed you are.
We all got pushed into this together, and you can rest assured we will all fight our way out of it together as well.
To subscribe to The Sun Chronicle, our website or our e-edition call our Circulation Department at 508-236-0580 or visit www.thesunchronicle.com/subscribe/
