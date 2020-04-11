On Sunday, Christians in the Western tradition will celebrate Easter.
(For churches of the Eastern Orthodox faith, which follow a different calendar, the it will be marked next Sunday.)
Easter is the most important holy day in the Christian year. It is more significant, in a devotional sense, than Christmas, which gets all the good press and most of the best movies. Christmas, in the traditional view, celebrates the incarnation, God becoming human in the guise of the infant Jesus. But Easter commemorates Jesus as God, triumphing, as the church has taught, over sin and death in rising from the tomb.
That is a message that will resonate in a suffering world this year as it struggles to cope with the cornonavirus pandemic.
As our weekend Page 1 story recounts, for many, suffering — in classic Christian teaching — can lead us to a higher understanding of what God wants from us.
To skeptics, suffering in this world only shows that God, if he exists at all, must be indifferent to the woes of humanity. But to believers, and that includes a majority of Americans even if they profess no particular church affiliation, it’s an aspect of the world that has to be accepted on faith.
A branch of theological study, theodicy, is devoted to just this idea.
God — who is perfect, all-knowing and all good — does not ordain suffering, in this view.
But, because he has created a world in which his creations have free will, including the freedom to act badly and then face the consequences, he permits suffering to exist. St. Augustine, the 4th century bishop and theologian who profoundly influenced Christian thought — both Catholic and Protestant — on this topic conceived what was then the radical view that “evil” did not exist as an entity of itself, but was a corruption of goodness, just as “dark” does not exists except as an absence of light.
That moral choice is up to us. But that answer does not satisfy those who ask why the innocent suffer along with the guilty.
In the Old Testament Book of Job, God is depicted as allowing a just and blameless man to endure terrible trials as part of a cosmic bet, a literary device that has God making a sort of “gentleman’s wager” with Satan, to see if Job will lose his faith. In the end, after awful tribulations, Job remains steadfast but can’t help but ask God “why?”
The reply — and God does give Job one — will be a sufficient answer to some and leave others still in doubt, but it is a message to both. It’s that the question is simply beyond the ability of our limited minds to comprehend. Human beings can’t know all the answers, but they must live their lives in the belief that God does.
Happy Easter.
