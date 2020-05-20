Three more coronavirus deaths along with 12 new cases were reported in The Sun Chronicle area on Wednesday.
That brings the totals to 112 and 1,599, respectively, since the virus began its attack about 10 weeks ago.
Wrentham was hit with all three deaths while Mansfield and Seekonk reported four new cases each, according to numbers published by the state’s Department of Public Health.
DPH reports case numbers from all of the state’s 351 cities and towns on Wednesday.
Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth reported one new case each.
The Rehoboth number was reported by the state.
Statewide, the numbers went up from Tuesday with 128 additional deaths and 1,045 new cases. The disease has been especially savage for people in their 60s and up and those with underlying health conditions.
To that point, the number of nursing homes reporting 30 or more cases among residents and staff rose to 228, or 71 percent, of the 319 reporting.
That number has risen by 44, from 184 to 228, a 24 percent increase, in just two weeks.
Those over the age of 60 account for 95 percent of all deaths.
Those numbers break down this way: 80 and older account for 62.6 percent of all deaths; those 70 to 79 account for 22.6 percent and those from 60 to 69 account for 10 percent.
Statewide the number of new deaths and cases has fallen each week for three consecutive weeks.
So while the daily numbers went up from the 76 deaths and 873 cases reported on Tuesday, the increase was not outside the overall norm seen during the three-week decline.
Total deaths statewide now stand at 6,066 while cases are at 88,970.
The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus and the number of patients in intensive care units have also steadily declined over the last three weeks.
But on Wednesday, each increased slightly, to 2,518 and 675. However, they are still well below the high points of 3,892 and 1,089, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.