Another retailer with stores in The Sun Chronicle area has joined the list of bankruptcy filings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday. Ascena Retail Group Inc., based in Mahwha, N.J., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years.
Ann Taylor has a factory store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and there is a Lane Bryant at Emerald Square in North Attleboro. Among the other brands owned by the company, there is also a Loft Outlet in Wrentham and another Loft store at Mansfield crossing. The company also has Justice store locations at Emerald Square and Wrentham. The company did not say if these stores are closing.
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.
The company said it has reached an agreement with its creditors to reduce its debt by $1 billion. It received $150 million in new financing to continue operating during its reorganization.
Ascena joins a growing list of mostly clothing retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 in recent weeks. Among them are Brooks Brothers, which also has a location at Wrentham Village, and J.C. Penney, an anchor store at Emerald Square.
The retailers were already struggling with weak sales, but the forced closure of nonessential stores in March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus put them further in peril.
Roughly 40 retailers, including big and small companies, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy so far this year, exceeding the number of retail bankruptcies for all of 2019.
Late last year, Ascena shut down all 650 of its Dressbarn stores, which employed about 6,800 people.
This spring, it furloughed 90 percent of its workers when it temporarily shuttered its stores while also canceling merchandising orders where possible to preserve cash. It started to reopen its outlets in mid-May and now has about 95 percent of its stores open.
Prior to the pandemic, Ascena’s stores accounted for about 60 percent of total revenue. Consequently, the pandemic “has significantly reduced our earnings and cash flow,” according to a May statement from Carrie Teffner, interim executive chair of Ascena.
Total revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which covered the February-April period, was down 45 percent compared with the same period a year ago.
The company had revenue of $5.5 billion during its latest fiscal year ended Aug. 3, 2019.
The company said in late May that it ended the fiscal third quarter with outstanding debt of $1.3 billion with interest payments of $20.9 million due in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and its next quarterly loan payment of $22.5 million due in November.
At the time, Ascena said it would continue to evaluate all available options to preserve its ongoing operations.
