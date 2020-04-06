MANSFIELD — Relatives of residents at the Village at Willow Crossings, a senior care facility off Cobb Street, have been told that a resident there has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, more cases of the virus have been reported at the same company's care facility in North Attleboro.
In a newsletter dated Friday and emailed to family members, the management of Willow Crossings said, “As we continue to adhere to the latest guidance from the public health authorities, this individual will remain out of the community until public health authorities give us clearance for a safe return.”
It was not immediately clear if the individual had been hospitalized.
“We are presently working with public health authorities to evaluate which associates and residents had high exposure to this person and will be taking their guidance regarding any quarantine for those individuals,” the company said. “If any resident has had high exposure to the positive resident, the resident’s family has been notified.”
Family members who contacted The Sun Chronicle did not indicate that their relatives had contact with the person who tested positive for the virus.
The Village at Willow Crossings is owned by Benchmark Senior Living, which is also the owner of The Branches of North Attleboro where three residents and two workers had been confirmed as testing positive last month in the early stages of virus concerns. Monday, a Benchmark spokesperson said that a total of five residents and three associates have now been confirmed positive for corona virus.
Benchmark, based in Waltham, owns 28 senior care facilities in Massachusetts.
The newsletter, signed by Bob Moran, senior vice president for operations at Benchmark, said the individual at Willow Crossings was not being identified due to privacy concerns.
The newsletter went on to say that Benchmark was following procedures recommended by health authorities, including having staff wear protective gear when appropriate, testing community members regularly for symptoms and “enhancing” cleaning with specialized products.
Benchmark has been limiting visitors to its facilities since last month.
Senior populations who live in assisted living centers and nursing homes are considered at high risk for the coronavirus.
