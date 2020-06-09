The company that owns two of the largest shopping sites in the area is not saying when they will reopen.
Simon Property Group, which owns Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro and the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, referred inquiries about their status to the property and corporate websites Tuesday.
In both cases, a message originally posted in mid-March says the properties have been “temporarily closed” after consultation with state and health officials.
Some stores and restaurants “may be open” for takeout or curbside pickup, the websites state.
As of Monday, retail establishments in Massachusetts were allowed to open with certain occupancy restrictions. Restaurants were also allowed to offer outside dining along with takeout and curbside pickup service.
Those activities were allowed under Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan for the state’s economy. Except for retailers deemed “essential,” such as food and pharmacies, most stores and restaurants in the state were closed as of March 18 in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the state’s reopening rules for retailers, there are only eight people allowed per 1,000 square feet of space in the business, or businesses must maintain 40 percent capacity.
A public relations spokesperson at Indianapolis-based Simon said that information about reopening the local properties would be released “as soon as possible” but offered no reason for the delay in reopening.
Simon, the nation’s largest mall landlord, has reopened 77 of its 209 properties around the country as of early this month and expected to have fully half open this week, according to published reports.
Some of Simon’s plans for reopening in other states were revealed last month when an internal memo was published by CNBC.
In it, Simon said it would encourage shoppers to take their temperatures before going to the mall. At the mall, it would make free temperature testing available to customers, using infrared thermometers, it said.
Free CDC-approved masks and hand-sanitizing packets will also be available to the shoppers who ask for them. Simon said it will encourage shoppers to wear masks or some sort of facial coverings while they shop. Simon is mandating its employees wear masks while they are working and take “frequent breaks for hand washing.”
Simon would also be encouraging retailers and other tenants to use technology, such as Apple Pay, that allows for contact-less transactions, the memo said.
Emerald Square, which opened on Route 1 in North Attleboro 30 years ago, has more than 100 stores on three levels. Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is the largest outdoor outlet mall in New England and had been undergoing a renovation project when work was stopped in March. It has some 170 stores, about 18 of which are offering some form of curbside pickup and delivery.
