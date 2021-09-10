The pace of vaccinations is slowing in the area.
Another 842 residents became fully vaccinated in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending Sept. 9.
That’s down 200 from the 1,042 in the previous week, though it’s possible the Labor Day holiday weekend depressed the numbers.
All told, the 842 newly vaccinated people represented less than half of one percent of the 198,294 residents of the area.
However, the new numbers pushed the total of fully vaccinated people to 120,821, which is just under 61 percent of the area’s residents.
That percentage includes those age 11 and younger, who are not eligible for vaccinations.
If those youngsters are not included, the percentage improves to over 80 percent, with 120,821 of the remaining 159,812 residents fully vaccinated.
To date, Wrentham leads all communities with just under 74 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
Mansfield is second with just over 68 percent.
Last on the list is Rehoboth, with less than half of its residents fully vaccinated, and Seekonk has just over half of its population.
Those age 65 to 74 have the greatest percentage of fully vaccinated, just under 86 percent.
Those who are 75 and above have the second greatest, 84 percent.
Those from the age of 12 to 15 have the lowest percentage of vaccinations at 54.5 percent.
Statewide the numbers were worse than the area numbers.
Massachusetts only increased its vaccinations by .37 percent for the week ending Sept. 9, which translates to just over 26,000 people.
In the week ending Sept. 2 the increase was 41,890, or .6 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.