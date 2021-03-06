Pamela A. Hagstrom was a devoted mom who loved the sun, which is why she and husband Russell vacationed on Cape Cod every year with their daughters.
“We spent three weeks at the beach every summer,” daughter Julie Lenoci said. “She loved the sun.”
Race Point Beach in Provincetown was the favorite spot.
It’s a beautiful beach where whales and seals frolic in the surf and sun worshipers soak up golden rays all day because it faces north.
As a mom, she never missed a game her girls were in or when Julie performed as a cheerleader or Lynn as a majorette at Norton High School.
They’re grown now, parents of four.
Hagstrom grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from NAHS in 1966.
She lived for years in Norton.
Her work life included stints at the former Texas Instruments and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Sadly, Sturdy is where she died. She was Attleboro’s first victim of coronavirus on March 29, 2020 at the age of 71 — just shy of her 50th wedding anniversary, a golden day, like those spent in the sun.
