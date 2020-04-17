ATTLEBORO — Alarm bells are sounding at city hall following a published report that raised questions about the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s ability to fund projects given the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The MSBA is picking up nearly half the cost of the new $260 million Attleboro High School being built on Rathbun Willard Drive.
City treasurer Laura Gignac first noticed the State House News story and forwarded it to Mayor Paul Heroux Friday afternoon.
Heroux characterized it as “concerning” in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
If the MSBA cannot fully fund its share of the new high school, city taxpayers could have to pick up the difference, the mayor said.
“If the state backs off we’d be on the hook for the full amount or any amount up to the full amount,” the mayor said. “It’s a scary possibility.”
Heroux said the possible shortfall is no one’s fault and that he believes the local State House delegation “would do everything they can to prevent” the city from having to pay more.
According to the story, MSBA officials believe funding is stable for the “near future,” but the longer term is in question.
The article said March tax revenues are above normal, but April’s numbers “are tumbling and they will likely remain low in the ensuing months as long as, or potentially even after, the crisis continues.”
The article went on to say prospects at this point are not good.
“Economic experts predicted dire financial outcomes during a Tuesday hearing, forecasting tax revenues will plunge by billions of dollars as unemployment soars,” the article said.
The MSBA is slated to fund about 49 percent of the cost, or approximately $126.5 million, while city taxpayers are to cover about 51 percent, or $133.4 million, not including interest on the loans.
As required by law, the city council authorized the treasurer to borrow the full $259.9 million in case something happened to cut funding.
The MSBA gets funding from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax, and with the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation predicting a $1.5 billion drop in tax receipts, the organization could find itself short of cash.
The story said “some MSBA board members raised concerns Wednesday about the impact that cratering revenues will have on their ability to fund school projects.”
“We could be in quite a pinch along with a lot of other agencies,” member Greg Sullivan said.
