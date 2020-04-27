ATTLEBORO — Fighting cancer is enough of a battle, and it shouldn’t be made more difficult by a pandemic.
But the coronavirus crisis has created concerns for cancer patients and challenges to medical professionals working on the front lines.
People with cancer or in active cancer treatment, whose immune systems are compromised, are among those who may be at higher risk for the more severe form of COVID-19, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
Officials at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, like other hospitals, have instituted changes in visitation policy and other measures in line with state and federal guidelines to protect patients and staff.
Karen Messier, oncology program and clinical manager at Sturdy, said one of the immediate measures the hospital took was changing the entrance so cancer patients would not have direct contact with others at the hospital emergency room.
Patients go through a rigorous screening process, which begins with a guard at the hospital, before entering the clinic, where they are screened again, Messier said.
The screening actually occurs the night before when patients are called by telephone and asked a series of questions to determine whether they might have been exposed to the virus, Messier said.
Staff wears full personal protective suits and masks, and their temperatures are taken as well during a screening process. If a patient doesn’t have a mask the hospital provides one for them.
“We want to make it as safe as possible,” Messier said, adding that treatments for some patients cannot be disrupted or delayed.
“Cancer doesn’t take a day off,” she said. “It doesn’t stop because of COVID.”
The clinic, which has a dozen stations between two units, is cleaned constantly, including with a UV light that kills viruses, before the clinic opens in the morning.
“Every day when we open up we fully expect that our clinic is as safe and clean as it can be,” Messier said.
Te reduce exposure, visitors are no longer allowed to go with patients getting treatment after the first visit, she said.
The concept of social distancing is not new to people battling cancer, who have suppressed immune systems.
Cancer patients, she said, have always been told to stay out of large crowds, wash their hands often and carry sanitizer.
“Those things are new to the COVID world but they are not in the oncology world,” Messier said.
When the pandemic first struck, one of the patients at Sturdy, an 80-year-old Attleboro woman, said she was “panic stricken” about the possibility her treatment could be disrupted.
“Do I really want to take a chance to go to a hospital setting?” said the woman, who did not want her name published.
But the patient, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2017 and gets an infusion at the clinic once every three weeks, said she has always felt comfortable at Sturdy.
“They make you as comfortable and at home as possible,” the woman said of the staff, adding that amenities in the clinic include a television in each cubicle.
When she was first diagnosed, the woman said she obtained a second opinion and was concerned she would have to go to a Boston hospital for treatment because she has to rely on her family for travel.
But she said she and her family were relieved when they learned Sturdy had the staff and facilities she needed to receive her treatment.
“The things that are important to me and my family were that I feel well and safe,” she said. “If I have any questions, 24-7 I have a professional staff to speak with.”
Doctors have also changed how patients visit their offices for routine checkups and may change treatment regimens if medically possible.
Dr. Asma Latif, an oncologist, said she now sees most patients by teleconference. For patients that must visit her office, she said, their visits are spaced out so there is only one patient at a time in the office.
Many of the changes have been recommended by professional medical and health organizations, said Latif, who is the director of breast oncology at Sturdy.
Not being able to physically be with most of her patients in the office because of the pandemic has been an adjustment.
“Caring for cancer patients has always been a tremendous honor for me,” Latif said. “As a physician, I do love to see my patients in person. They are going through a very vulnerable period in their lives.”
Doctors are reviewing treatment plans with patients to determine whether they can delay treatment or alter their plans to reduce the number of times they have to come to the hospital.
For instance, a patient’s treatment plan may be altered so they only need to come to the hospital for four treatments instead of a dozen times, Latif said.
When a patient is responding well to treatment, she said, they may be well enough to “take a holiday or break” from chemotherapy.
“Some people may want to take a break. Some people may be comfortable with coming in to the hospital,” Latif said.
Some procedures or scans can be delayed depending on the patient’s medical condition, according to the doctor.
The crisis has been demanding for medical professionals on the front lines but also has its rewards.
While difficult and demanding, Latif said, “it really has been one of the most inspiring times to practice medicine.”
During the crisis, there has been “a lot of changes in a short period of time. We have to keep adapting for the health and safety of the community we serve,” she said.
