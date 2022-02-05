Undergraduate college enrollment has fallen by more than 1 million students in two years, or 6.6%, according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse.
As of Jan. 13, the numbers dropped by 465,330, or 3.1%, in fall 2021.
Coupled with fall 2020, the total decline is 1,025,600, or 6.6%, which is the biggest drop in 50 years the report stated.
Out of the 50 U.S. states, 46 showed declines in college enrollment.
“Nationwide, more than 17 million students enrolled in colleges and universities in fall 2021,” the report stated. “Meanwhile, total fall enrollment increased in only four states: Arizona, Colorado, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.”
The biggest decline was among those seeking associate degrees.
Those students accounted for 713,000, or 69.5%, of the 1,025,600 student decline in college matriculation.
Kate O’Hara, vice president of student services and enrollment management at Bristol Community College, said her school reflects the national trend.
“Nationally, community college enrollment has been steadily declining over the last ten years,” she said via email. “More recently, the pandemic had a much greater impact on community college enrollment than to other public and private four-year institutions.”
She said applications declined 11% by fall 2020 and another 3% by fall 2021 — 14% over two years. During that time, enrollment declined 12.5%.
The pandemic has made it more difficult for Bristol’s students to stay in school. Many of them have a host of personal responsibilities.
“Many students work one or more jobs that make it difficult to find time for learning and studying,” O’Hara said. “Additionally, many of our students are parents or have other family members at home for whom they care.”
With many kids out of school last year and job losses, things can get very tough.
Another reason for dropping enrollment is the declining number of high school graduates, she said.
Doug Shapiro, an executive with National Student Clearinghouse, blamed the pandemic and said those who did not enroll at college will lose money in the long term and the nation will lose the educated people it needs to run its economy.
“Our final look at fall 2021 enrollment shows undergraduates continuing to sit out in droves as colleges navigate yet another year of COVID-19,” Shapiro said. “Without a dramatic re-engagement in their education, the potential loss to these students’ earnings and futures is significant, which will greatly impact the nation as a whole in years to come.”
Bridgewater State University
Enrollment declines have hit four-year institutions hard as well.
Statistics provided by Bridgewater State University showed that the school’s decline more or less mirrored the nation as a whole.
In fall 2019, there were 11,247 undergraduates enrolled at BSU.
That was the highest number in the last 10 years.
But that number fell to 10,998 in fall 2020, and then to 10,445 in fall 2021, a loss of 802 students, or 7.13%, bringing it to its lowest enrollment in the last 10 years.
The actual number of accepted students who decided to enroll fell from 1,611 in fall 2019, to 1,389 in fall 2020 and 1,382 in fall 2021.
That’s a decline of about 14% in each year from the 1,611 who decided to enroll in 2019.
BSU showed an increase in the number of graduate students which cut the overall loss to 687 students, or 5.05%.
The pandemic is a major problem, said Dean of University Admission Gregg Meyer.
“We’re blaming a lot of the 7% decrease on COVID,” he said during an interview at the university.
Meyer said some undergraduates were reluctant to enroll because of pandemic restrictions, which included not being allowed to go to class in person. Labs and studio classes were exempted.
“They wanted the full college experience, and they don’t think they will get that right now,” he said.
Meanwhile, enrollment at public colleges and universities statewide fell by an even greater percentage, according to information provided by BSU.
In school year 2019, there were 47,651 undergraduate students enrolled in all public colleges and universities in Massachusetts.
That number fell to 45,846 by fall 2020 and then to 42,078 by fall 2021, for a loss of 5,573 students, or 11.69%, over those two years.
If graduate students are included, the loss was greater at 7,958, which equaled a percentage of 11.85%.
Another problem involved finances, said Paul Jean, BSU’s vice president of marketing and communications.
Many people lost employment during the pandemic and a loss of income from one or two parents or guardians created great hardships making it impossible for a student to attend, even if they wanted to.
“A lot of families faced financial problems,” he said.
Meyer also said some students who wanted to go to a more expensive school opted to come to BSU when the pandemic and financial losses hit because it was more affordable.
But while that helped, it did not boost enrollment to pre-pandemic levels. The students who were planning to attend BSU but could not because their family could no longer afford it, ended up draining the student population to its lowest level in at least 10 years.
“We didn’t really see a net gain,” Meyer said. “The economy was bad and for a lot of students, it was still too expensive.”
Eva Gaffney, assistant vice president of marketing and communications, said the school responded by finding ways to provide more financial assistance.
She said the low- to moderate-income families “bore the brunt” of the financial burdens spawned by coronavirus.
“That’s why we really had to ramp up our financial support,” she said.
Adding to the issues with enrollment is an economy begging for employees, she said.
She said many who decided not to go to college opted for the working world at a higher pay level than they would have achieved prior to the pandemic, not to mention sign-on bonuses in some situations.
And earning better money is keeping them in that world.
“It’s an employees’ market out there,” she said.
Meanwhile, David Crane, dean of the College of Continuing Studies, pointed to the big loss of community college students.
He noted especially Bristol Community College, with which BSU shares a building in Attleboro.
Crane said the BSU campus in Attleboro is dependent on the students at Bristol.
Many finish their associate’s degree and transfer to BSU to complete a bachelor’s degree.
“Attleboro goes the way BCC goes,” he said of BSU enrollment at the city’s campus.
Meyer agreed, noting the 10% to 15% decline in community college enrollment in general.
“If they have less, we have less,” he said.
Living on campus
At BSU, two-thirds of the students are commuters and one-third, or around 3,300 students, live on campus.
Currently, the dorms are not full.
In the 2020-21 school year, only about 1,300 lived on campus and this year it’s about 2,700.
Jean sees that as a positive sign calling it “a strong bounce-back.”
Despite the difficulties, “They want that full college experience,” he said, even if it is unlike that of the thousands of students before them.
“It’s the price they have to pay to do what they want,” Jean said.
And Crane said students have been compliant with the rules.
“The students have done everything we’ve asked them to do,” he said.
Meanwhile, some students may be re-thinking the value of a college education and are going into various high paying trades and becoming carpenters, plumbers, welders or electricians.
And it’s not just the value of a college education, but the cost, Meyer said.
“They are questioning whether the cost of higher education is worth it,” he said. “More and more are looking into the trades.”
Fewer high school graduates
Gaffney noted that there are declining numbers of high school graduates, which creates a very competitive environment among colleges and universities trying to attract students.
Figures from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show that the number of high school graduates declined in numbers and percentages from 2016 to 2020.
That decline covered four consecutive years.
Graduation numbers for 2021 were not available.
The number of graduates going to college reached a high point with the Class of 2016 when 51,118, or 76.2%, of all high school graduates in Massachusetts went to college.
The first low point occurred with the Class of 2011 when the number of graduates going on to college was 48,097 with a percentage of 74.3%.
The period under review stretched for a decade, from 2011 to 2020.
During the first eight years of that decade the average number of high school graduates going on to college was 50,151, or 75.82%, of all graduates.
The last two years of the decade the average number of graduates going on to college fell in numbers and percentage to 46,419 and 67.94%.
That was a loss of 3,732 students and 7.88 percentage points.
The loss from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2020 was even greater. That year saw a loss of 5,392 students, or 10.78%, from the year before.
In 2020, the total number of graduates going on to college was 43,773, or 63.99%, of the 68,405 high school graduates.
The overall loss of students from the high point of 51,118 students in the Class of 2016 heading to college was 7,345, or 14.36%.
In the first eight years of the decade, the percentage of students going to college never went below 74%, and in seven of those years, it was higher.
The last two years the percentages dipped markedly, to 72% and then 64%.
Attleboro High School
A look at the numbers close to home mirror what’s happening in the wider world.
In each of the last five graduating classes at Attleboro High School, a minimum of 81.1% chose to go to college.
The maximum number during that five-year period was 82.4%, which was achieved by the classes of 2018 and 2020.
During those two years, 11% and 14% respectively, opted to go into the working world.
And another 3.1% to 5.4% opted to join the military while less than 1% had other plans.
But a sharp change came in the Class of 2021.
Out of the 391 graduates in that class, just 74% opted for college and 21% opted to go into the working world, which was offering higher pay in entry level jobs and sometimes sign-on bonuses.
In just one year, the percentage opting for college dropped 8.4%, which was about 33 students.
And the number opting for the working world increased by 7%.
Restrictions affect college life
Some students chose not to attend college because of coronavirus restrictions believing they would not get the full college experience, especially those who wanted to live on campus.
BSU went to remote classes after spring break in 2020, and in fall 2020, they came back to an environment loaded with restrictions.
At BSU, only about 1,300 of the 3,300 on campus students returned to live the dorm life in fall 2020.
Everyone had to wear masks — inside and outside of buildings except in their dorm room or in personal office spaces with closed doors.
Physical distancing was expected and planned for in all spaces.
All buildings had one-way entrances, stairwells and exits.
The furniture in all common seating areas was removed to maintain distancing.
There were limits on the number of people who could use restrooms and elevators at any one time.
Off-campus visitors were not allowed in the dorms, and the number of students who could gather in a room or shared space was restricted.
All resident students needed to get a PCR COVID test provided free of charge by BSU’s Wellness Center every week starting in late October 2020.
Previously, tests were mandated every other week.
The high levels of coronavirus in the winter and holiday months prompted BSU to increase testing requirements.
This school year, starting in fall 2021, most of those restrictions were dropped and there’s a more normal environment.
Last week was the last for mandated testing. Masks must still be worn in buildings, however.
Despite it all, some students were not deterred.
Devon Dodd, 19, of Brockton and a Brockton High School graduate, not only decided to come to BSU, but to live on campus.
“I knew what I wanted and I went straight to it,” he said while enjoying his lunch in a campus dining hall known as the Bear’s Den.
He’s a sophomore marketing major who may add a minor in graphic design at some point.
His first year, 2020, was not a good college experience because he had to take all his classes in his dorm room online.
“It was a little quiet and secluded,” he said.
This year is better because classes are in person.
“It’s a lot better because I’m an in-person type learner,” he said. “I can interact with my classmates and my teachers.”
He’s hoping his junior year, next year, will be better.
“It’s not back to being a college experience yet,” he said. “It’s getting there, but it’s not there yet.”
Blake Burke is 21 and junior criminal justice major who transferred from Anna Maria College in Paxton.
He’s from the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston and is enjoying his time at BSU, although it’s still not the full college experience.
Burke, who hopes to play basketball for the Bears next year, described BSU as “more affordable,” but the mask-wearing requirement does get him down.
“It’s not fun living on campus,” he said. “You’ve still got to wear the mask. Hopefully, it turns around this summer.”
Isabella Espinosa is 18 and a freshman from Randolph who graduated from Blue Hills Regional Technical High School.
She didn’t experience last year’s restrictions and said taking a gap year to avoid problems with coronavirus was not an option for her.
“I didn’t consider a gap year,” she said. “I always saw myself going from high school to college.”
Espinosa is a commuter, and she’s got a heavy load. She takes five classes and works as many as 30 hours a week.
She’s considering a career in psychology or social work, but will figure out what’s best for her as she goes along, she said.
As a commuter, Espinosa’s experience so far is not what she was looking for.
“This is very much not what I pictured,” she said.
Espinosa said mask wearing in class makes it hard to make connections and to hear and be heard.
“I would like to make those connections,” she said. “The whole pandemic has put a damper on college.”