The Paper Store has filed for bankruptcy and is looking to sell due to financial losses it attributes to the coronavirus pandemic.
The card and gift shop has locations in Mansfield Crossing off School Street in Mansfield and in the Commerce Way shopping center off Route 6 in Seekonk.
The bankruptcy filing Tuesday in federal court in Worcester is a move to save the business and about 2,000 employees, company officials said. About half of those employees have been brought back from furloughs.
The Acton-based company said the coronavirus impact has been severe and indicated it's looking for a buyer that can purchase inventory for the upcoming holiday shopping season.
It said it hopes to sell its assets by late next month but in the meantime wants to continue operating its 86 locations across southern New England.
Company officials said closing stores for months during the pandemic left it without cash on hand.
The Paper Store, founded in 1964, joins a growing list of retail businesses that the past few months have filed for bankruptcy or announced plans to close many or all of their stores. Among them are Sears, J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Victoria’s Secret and Pier I Imports.
The stores were suffering significant financial loses due to online shopping competition before the virus hit.
