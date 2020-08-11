ATTLEBORO
When Leeann Pereira’s grandson Avery walks into Willett Elementary in mid-September, it will mark the first time he has stepped inside an Attleboro school in six months.
As his guardian and grandmother, Pereira is grateful he can return, but also has plenty of worries.
“I think it could take him a whole year to readjust,” she said.
Avery will be joining the rest of the city’s 6,000 public school students in returning to school on Sept. 14. The hybrid learning model that was adopted for the reopening of schools means most students will attend in person two days a week and spend three days in remote learning from home.
Plans call for one group of students to attend in person Monday and Tuesday while a second attends Thursday and Friday. All students will learn from home on Wednesdays.
Pereira became home tutor to Avery, who is on the autism spectrum, and an older brother, Manny, after school was shut down last March and the school district launched distance learning.
It did not go well, she said.
“He would say to me, ‘Why am I supposed to do this?’ And just push the computer away or shut it and walk away,” Pereira said.
Like many children on the autism spectrum, Avery struggles with transferring certain activities from one setting to another, and he can resist doing an activity at home that he associates with school.
“School is at school in his mind,” Pereira said.
She worries that her grandson’s struggles to control his behavior, which have improved since last spring, could worsen as he begins a school experience that will look and feel very unfamiliar to him.
“His aggression can be very difficult, and though we have made progress and he has settled in over these months, I worry, will the aggression come back? That’s one of my fears.”
Another one is the new schedule, which she worries won’t allow him to settle back into a consistent school week.
“It’s tough for kids with autism because having two days in and three days home again, it’s not really back to a full routine,” she said, adding that “a lot of parents can’t just keep working from home.”
As the reopening gets closer, her list of concerns gets longer.
“I worry if he has to stay in one room, in one spot, and wear a mask all day,” she said. “I hope he can take breaks, because he likes to get around.”
Pereira said the mask requirement is not only a major worry but could also become a major obstacle to learning, especially since students on the autism spectrum often have a communication disorder that’s marked by difficulty in expressing and understanding language. They depend on social cues found in facial expression and tone to engage in conversation.
“So much of their understanding is literally looking at facial expression, it’s mechanical, and if they can’t see your mouth moving, especially for the youngest ones, it’s going to be a lot of confusion,” she said. “To train on verbal speech, it will have to be with a mask off.”
But despite the concerns, she believes the hybrid in-person model is critically needed at this point.
“Avery deserves to be in that school, in that environment, learning face to face, and I think the majority of parents of kids with his similar challenges need the services that only in-school can offer,” Pereira said.
In contrast to Pereira, the reopening of school does not sit well with Anabella Luis, the parent of an incoming freshman and senior at the high school.
She not only worries about the hybrid model but has additional concerns about the other option: keeping kids home to do the full remote plan. Families who choose not to send their children to school in person for safety or medical health concerns can opt for the school district’s new on-line platform, the Attleboro Virtual Academy.
Luis is an active parent advocate who closely monitored the planning and public discussion processes leading up to the adoption of the hybrid plan. She said she feels caught between the two options as her children present varying challenges, especially her daughter who has a complex medical condition.
“I feel like I’m putting her life in the hands of other parents and hope they are committed to doing the right thing and not sending their child to school if they have symptoms,” said Luis, who preferred to withhold the first names of her children.
Yet she feels conflicted because her daughter enjoys school and has missed seeing a lot of classmates, and Luis acknowledges learning from home can create social isolation, which triggers its own set of problems.
“She loves being in class, giving feedback, she has missed her friends, and looks forward to going back, but I need to know it’s a safe environment,” she said.
As for her son, an autism spectrum student on an Individualized Education Plan who will enter ninth grade, her worries are not so much about his behavior, but that of others who would be in his program.
“How are special education teachers going to maintain distancing and safety for the other kids who have trouble containing themselves, regulating themselves? This is what keeps me up at night,” Luis said.
She recognizes if her fears persist, her son and daughter have the option to start the year fully remotely from home with the Virtual Academy, yet she questions if the new virtual platform is a good fit for the type of students who may need to use it.
“It’s a learn at your own pace platform, entirely separated from the school, and I don’t see how it will work for special needs kids. And I worry that my kids’ learning will regress,” she said, adding, “that’s the Catch-22 I’m in.”
Like most districts in the area and across the state, Attleboro’s decision to reopen with a hybrid plan seems to represent a cautious compromise that gives kids a chance to return to some level of in-person school while adhering to numerous safety guidelines advised by both the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The hybrid model is a more manageable start for us as a district,” Superintendent David Sawyer said when the decision was approved at the Aug. 5 school committee meeting.
As for families who have ongoing fears over the virus, he emphasized “we do not think it is unsafe to have students in our buildings.” Sawyer pointed to the current low levels of virus in the Attleboro area.
Angela Ferreira, of the ARC of Bristol County in Attleboro, a family support agency for individuals who have an intellectual disability or are on the autism spectrum, said she can understand the varying viewpoints of the hybrid school year.
Ferreira, who is also chairwoman of the Attleboro Special Education Parents Advisory Council, said families tell her their frustrations about the past months but also their fears for what’s coming ahead.
“Regression has been the number one concern for families, and parents are exhausted, and it’s just been really challenging for everyone,” she said. Looking ahead, her hope is that special education teachers, especially those working with autism spectrum students, can be creative in communicating with a face covering as they ease kids back into a routine.
“The facial expression part could be very confusing to those children,” she said, “and teachers are going to have to flexible.”
The advisory council will host a virtual town hall for families regarding back-to-school options from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Attleboro Special Education Director Ivone Medeiros and Assistant Special Education Director Katy Sleczkowski will participate.
Details on how to be part of the Zoom meeting can be found at the ASEPAC Facebook page.
