WRENTHAM — For the first time in over a year, the senior class at King Philip Regional High School were together Wednesday.
The students took part in a school day of activities that featured games and donated prizes.
At noon, the seniors made their way to the athletic turf field for a class photo taken by a drone.
It was all part of “Warrior Mayhem ’21,” an event created, staffed and funded by the parents’ group KP Senior Spirit 2021. It formed last fall to support the Class of 2021 and help create memories during the pandemic.
The students have not been in school together as a class since March 13, 2020 when the COVID-19 shutdown began.
“They have missed out on most of their traditional activities including Junior Prom, Senior Supper, Senior Photo, Homecoming and Pep Rally, and senior recognitions at sports and club activities,” said parent Tara Spellman, who a leader of the parent group.
“While plans are in the works to bring the students back to in-person classes, the reality is that not all students will return to in-person learning and the class will not be all together until graduation in June,” Spellman said.
The special day was designed with COVID precautions in place, including students remaining in pods of 14 or fewer.
An all-class activity, Musical Bingo, took place in the field house, and the pods moved into classrooms for Minute to Win It-type games and group activities. A friendly competition throughout the day led to the top three pods awarded gift card packs.
One of the challenges was to create birthday packs for local food pantries.
“The communities of Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham have been very generous with donations of gift cards, gift certificates and prizes,” Spellman said.
Also, Norfolk Lions, Wrentham Lions, and the Holly Club of Wrentham sponsored a special giveaway — a custom T-shirt with a graphic designed for the event by the parent of a senior.
The parents also helped decorate the school for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.