NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the wake of similar declarations from other church leaders, the Fall River Diocese has suspended Masses and most other observances in local Catholic churches out of concern for the spreading of the coronavirus.
But for the staff at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish — which includes St. Mark’s, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart churches — the announcement Monday evening from Bishop Edward da Cunha is a moot point.
The entire parish staff placed itself under quarantine after a member reportedly came in contact on March 9 with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
The Rev. Raymond Thibeault said in a letter to the parish community on Monday, “This staff member did come to work the following day, hence the entire parish staff was exposed.”
Thibeault said no one on the staff has experienced any symptoms, however, they will need to be in quarantine until March 24. The quarantine decision had included canceling Mass, confessions and other events this weekend.
Now, however, the bishop’s decision means that no churches in the diocese will be celebrating Masses or other liturgical services as of Tuesday and “until further notice.”
The Fall River Diocese includes local communities in Bristol County.
In his statement, da Cunha said, “At the same time, I am issuing a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass during this time to all Catholics of the Diocese.”
Weddings and funerals can still be observed, but attendance must be limited to immediate family members, not to exceed groups of 10.
Thibeault, pastor of the North Attleboro parish, said he’s happy the bishop made his decision. “These are scary times,” he said.
But while da Cunha’s statement urges churches to open for the faithful for a brief period each day for private prayer, with the quarantine the parish staff is imposing on itself, that won’t be possible in North Attleboro for the present.
Thibeault reiterated Monday night that no one on staff had shown any symptoms, and, “if we get through tomorrow we should be in the clear.”
Nevertheless, the bishop’s order does have the potential to impact upcoming Holy Week services, from Palm Sunday, April 5 to Easter the following week.
“We can’t even have choir rehearsal,” Thibeault. “We have 27 people (in the choir) so that’s out of the picture.”
He added, “We hope this will level off. That’s my hope and prayer.”
