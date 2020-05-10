Standing on the back of a Ford F-150, and transmitting through a limited-signal radio station, the Rev. Dave Meunier of the Plainville Baptist Church conducted a church service Sunday unlike any others he has in the past.
Within the church’s parking lot, and the smaller lot adjacent to the building, more than two dozen cars tuned their radios to 90.7 FM, a “free station” whose signal could only transmit up to a mile.
But it was close enough for the parishioners who had not been able to meet together for worship since the beginning of March.
“It’s one thing for them to see me; it’s another for us to see each other,” Meunier said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the body of the church.”
For the past few months, radio broadcast sermons and prayer meetings online via Zoom have been the “new normal” for the congregants.
And while Meunier has been in touch with the parishioners over the phone, it hasn’t been the same as actually seeing them in person.
With permissions granted through Plainville’s police chief, town manager and selectmen, Meunier was able to form a church gathering that adhered to Gov. Charlie Baker’s order. As long as social-distancing measures are maintained, public outdoor gatherings do not fall under the 10-person limit order.
Grace Baptist Church on Oakhill Avenue in Attleboro was also planned to hold a drive-in service at 10 a.m. Sunday, to be viewed on Facebook and Youtube.
Shortly before the worship service began at 10 a.m. at the Plainville church, Meunier was encouraged to see so many cars finding a place to park in the two lots.
As he stood on the back of the large pickup truck, Meunier said into the microphone, “If you can hear me on your radio, please beep your horn,” to which a chorus of beeping resounded.
Through the technical efforts of parishioners Mike Groh and Diane Knowles, the radio station’s signal was clean and clear as the parishioners sat in their cars listening to Meunier’s 45-minute service.
Meunier’s wife Lora and fellow congregant Sam Reynolds of Millville, were also able to sing and play guitar, respectively, during the service.
During a Bible reading from Pastor Emeritus Harold Crowell, or whenever Meunier made an important point during his sermon, many cars beeped their horns in lieu of saying “Amen.”
Meunier’s sermon spoke of a new heaven and a new earth coming, and how death was defeated through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
“We can’t rewind time to go back to the way it was (in the Garden of Eden),” Meunier told the congregants. “There is no way back, but God has made a way ahead.”
Even if they could only listen to Meunier’s sermon through their car radios, the parishioners were encouraged and uplifted by merely being able to see Meunier and each other, albeit while practicing safe social distancing.
“It was exciting; it was like sitting at the teacher’s feet,” said Christine Meunier of Burrillville, R.I., no relation to the pastor. “We’re the sheep, and (Meunier) is our shepherd...we’re a body of believers, and as humans, we need contact.”
Meunier hopes to continue these sermons, weather permitting.
“It was very exhilarating to be able to be out and preach to God’s people,” he said. “To see everyone here, my heart is full. Even in their cars, you can hear the joy in people’s hearts.”
For more information, visit plainvillebaptistchurch.org, or visit the church’s Facebook page.
