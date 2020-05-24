For many people, not being able to worship together has been a big challenge for the past few months.
So on Sunday, some parishioners were cheered by resuming some sort of normalcy by returning in person to their houses of worship.
After 11 weeks of online worship due to restrictions on social gatherings prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, a couple of churches in the Attleboro area decided to open their buildings to congregants Sunday while observing social distancing restrictions.
Waters Church, one of the area’s largest, nondenominational congregations, held live services on Sunday at both its 57 John Dietsch Square building in North Attleboro and another in Norwood. The North Attleboro church, which can hold up to 1,500 people, was limited to 400 under the latest provisions by the governor, with everyone required to wear a face mask and separating six feet from each other, a church official said.
The Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro also held in-person services on Sunday, while observing guidelines for social distancing.
It was the first time since March 8 that a service was held in the church.
Kim Findlay of Franklin, community life director for the church, said it has been offering online services through the website thisisemmanuel.org and other online platforms during the pandemic.
Although the church started in-person services Sunday, Findlay said the number of attending is lower than usual. She said some people are still watching the service online, especially families with small children since the children’s ministry is not open yet.
Findlay personally felt grateful that they could be back together after a long time.
“It’s nothing like worshiping God together in person,” she said.
Chairs are set six feet apart, except for families, during the worship, Findley said of precautions put in place. There are marked square boxes outside and inside for social distancing and everyone is required to wear a mask. They prepared hand sanitizers and had extensive cleaning protocol before, in between and after the services, Findlay said.
June Fuller, a lifelong Foxboro resident who has been a member of the Church of Emmanuel for the past 30 years, said it was good to be able to be back for an in-person service. She missed seeing her church family.
“Church is your family. It was just wonderful to be back and seeing people face-to-face. But still I want to hug people and I cannot wait for that day,” she said.
Ed and Jeanette Groh, of Foxboro said the in-person service was a chance to see people they had not seen for a while.
“It’s great to be back again and taking all the measures of distancing, it seems like we are heading in the right direction,” Ed Groh said.
David Bonin, a machinist who lives in North Attleboro, has also been watching the online service every week, but Sunday was meaningful to him because it offered a chance to be together as a community, be able to worship and get to say “hi” to people who he hasn’t seen for months.
“It just fills my heart up to see the number of people,” Bonin said.
“Obviously, you are sad when you are not able to be together as a community because that is the big thing about faith and followers of Christ, but we also understand what we need to do to protect ourselves and others,” Bonin said.
Seth McCoy of Foxboro who has been the senior pastor of the church for the past four years said returning to in-person services comes after many people have felt isolated and also have had to deal with other impacts due to the pandemic.
His daughter, who attends Kings College in New York City, had to move back in the middle of the school year and his son cannot participate in high commencement ceremonies.
“First of all, I am a husband and a father, so I am trying to be wise about protecting my family during this time which has been one challenge. But as a pastor, and those of us who are pastors who provide spiritual leadership, we play a role in being community leaders and I think that one of the ways we heed God’s wisdom is to understand how to keep providing essential spiritual services that people need which are deep and important and we could not stop providing ministry,” he said. “At the same time we are people who live under government authority, we see government is God’s authority over us so when our government leaders ask us to do something we take as God asking us to do something, as long as it does not directly violate the scripture.”
“I think to try to find out how do we follow the guidelines of the authorities while still meeting the practical spiritual needs people had created a season of innovation for us,” McCoy said.
He said the messages and resources the church put online had global reach, connecting the church with people outside of the state and outside of the country.
“We were able to share the message of the hope they have in Jesus Christ with people who could never drive to Foxboro,” he said.
Despite the strict guidelines and challenges that he and the church have faced, McCoy said he was happy to see the people back in church again.
