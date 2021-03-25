One of the main questions asked during the Passover Seder is: “Why is this night different from all other nights?”
For many in the Jewish community, a computer will be included at their Passover table so they can connect with others and stay safe.
Passover will begin at sundown Saturday night for Jews throughout the area.
Rabbi Alex Weissman the spiritual leader of Attleboro’s Congregation Agudas Achim, said Passover is the Jewish “festival of freedom.”
He explained the Israelites were slaves in Egypt, and Passover is a week-long holiday that celebrates the Exodus from slavery.
Traditionally, the Jewish community sits around a large table with family and friends, retelling the story of the Exodus. But for the second year in a row, the COVID pandemic has forced them to gather around their computer screens to retell the story of Passover.
For Rabbi Andrea Gouze of Easton’s Temple Beth Emunah, Passover in 2020 was the first time in modern times any religion had to confront what to do in a pandemic. She said that everyone scrambled and had to figure out how to use computers and a tool like Zoom to link with others.
In the Passover Haggadah, the name of the book used to conduct a Seder, it is traditional for the youngest person at the table to ask at the beginning of the night, “Why is this night different from all other nights?”
The reason for the question, and the Seder, is that on other nights, its dinner as usual, but on this night those sitting at the Passover table are retelling the Passover story.
Gouze said using Zoom is beginning to feel like the new normal, but, with vaccines being administered, there is also hope the end is near, just like with the Exodus.
Passover, she said, gives people a chance to celebrate together.
Temple Beth Emunah of Easton is holding a congregational Seder on the second night of Passover via Zoom. Gouze said there will be one surprise that those attending won’t be expecting. She wouldn’t give it away.
Attleboro’s Agudas Achim is taking a different approach. The synagogue will be having a smaller family Zoom-based Seder’s. Weissman said if any family is in need of a Seder they are matched to a Seder that’s already planned.
Lee Judson who is doing the Seder matching for Agudas Achim, said while it’s sad Seders can’t be held in person, it’s easier to match people up.
She explained in year’s past, the congregation had to be concerned about families who were allergic to pets or had food constraints. That goes away with Zoom, she explained.
In year’s past, Gouze said she would have upwards to 30 people crammed around her dining room table, Zoom allows her to have the freedom that Weissman alluded to.
While Weissman and his family are having a small gathering Zoom, will allow him to connect with friends and family from all around the country.
Part of the Seder is to drink four cups of wine, one at different parts of the event. Weissman explained each cup takes the participants through the four steps of liberation from slavery.
Sharon Freidman of Mansfield prepares for her Seder by sending participants various readings and supplements that will be used in addition to the Haggadah, the book that used as a guide for the Seder.
She pulls supplemental readings from multiple agencies and websites to help add to the teachings of Passover.
Freidman said using a computer can't match the closeness of sitting around a table, but there are still benefits. She explained that the computer allows guests who normally couldn’t travel great distances to join a Zoom Seder and to partake with everyone.
Freidman said the first night of Passover will be family and friends and the second night tends to be members of her study group that does a deeper dive into the meaning of of the holiday.
With Zoom she expects to have a dozen people the first night and up to 18 people the second night.
She said that every year she tries to have a theme for her Seders. She thinks this year’s theme will be “Plagues” -- the plagues of anti-Semitism, anti-Asianism, things that are volatile.
Rabbi Michael Fel of Temple Emanu-El in Providence said that while Passover celebrates the redemption from Egypt, it also is a holiday celebrating freedom.
While other congregations are using Zoom to hold Seders, Fel said Emanu-El is having smaller, in-person Seders.
His own family will be having one with his immediate family and his in-laws who live a short distance from his Providence home.
He also said the message of Passover is, where there's darkness there will be light. And he’s more hopeful this year with vaccinations.
He also said with the spring season he is more hopeful and will spend Passover taking walks around his neighborhood.
It is traditional in the Seder to say. “Next year in Jerusalem,” meaning the whole Jewish people will gather together. But with COVID and the need for Zoom, Friedman said her saying at the end of her Seder is “Next year in Mansfield,” meaning everyone should be able to gather around the dining room table again.
All agreed that the best thing to say at the end of this year’s Seder is: “Next year in person.”
