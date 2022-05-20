The patient census at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Friday hit its highest number in recent weeks: 131.
Eleven of them were in the 14-bed intensive care unit.
There have not been that many patients at Sturdy since March 23, when there were 136.
But the number of patients has little to do with the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
The latest nine-week surge statewide and locally has yet to reach numbers seen in the first early winter surge, which peaked on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 21, the first day The Sun Chronicle began recording the Sturdy census, there were 149 patients there and 47 had coronavirus. Six of the 47 were in the ICU.
On Friday, just six of the 131 patients had coronavirus and one was in the ICU.
Only once in the latest nine-week surge has the number of coronavirus patients reached 15.
And only in the last three weeks have the numbers surpassed 10 as the surge intensified.
During the nine-week surge the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU never surpassed two.
Only once in the first seven weeks of the surge were coronavirus patients in the ICU at all.
In the last two weeks the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU has been either one or two.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of patients with the virus have been vaccinated.
The last three days alone the number of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated were 10/0, 9/0 and 6/0.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — medium in Bristol County; high in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community area since May 12 — 564, an increase of 75, or 15.33%, over the 489 in the week ending May 12.
Positive test percentage for the area — 9.5%, up 2.12 points from the 7.38% recorded on May 12.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71%.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 39.32%.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial — six with coronavirus.
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 0% (coronavirus patients), six are vaccinated, none are not vaccinated.
Number of deaths in area since the week ending May 12 — 4, with nine of 10 communities reporting. There have been at least 378 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.94% of the 40,253 cases.
The current average age of death is 79.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
10 counties, Barnstable, Berkshire, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester have high levels of the disease.
Four counties, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire and Nantucket, have medium levels.
None have low levels.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
Percentage of positive tests statewide — 8.11%, which is up 2.12 points since May 12 when the number was 6.35%.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 148 67.04
Foxboro 45 78.85
Mansfield 67 79.68
Norfolk 34 75.48
North Attleboro 86 70.54
Norton 50 67.30
Plainville 32 77.70
Rehoboth 25 57.68
Seekonk 38 57.41
Wrentham 39 85.77