FOXBORO — Patriot Place is continuing its gradual reopening with entertainment, retail outlets and some restaurants resuming limited service this week.
Helix eSports is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. The Artist’s Studio & Gallery is open as is Muse Paintbar, which is accepting online reservations. Additionally, 5 Wits will be opening Saturday for appointments available through its website. Pure Barre is continuing to offer outdoor and live-streamed classes.
Several locations will begin the reopening process later this month, Patriot Place announced Thursday. They include Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Howl at the Moon, TopGolf Swing Suite and Showcase Cinema de Lux.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries is now open and Patriot Place restaurants are also now offering indoor dining.
Bed Bath & Beyond is open for indoor shopping and Bath & Body Works will reopen to guests Friday. European Wax Center is now accepting appointments, and Ulta Beauty is open for in-store shopping and appointments. Victoria’s Secret will be open daily beginning Monday.
Full hours and reopening protocols for various establishments are available at Patriot-Place.com.
