FOXBORO -- This could be one of the area's quietest Independence Day weekends in a while.
Patriot Place, citing guidance from state and local officials, announced Monday it is postponing its annual fireworks show, originally scheduled for July 3, to an undetermined date.
The city of Attleboro has already pushed its Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks show back to September.
Patriot Place and its venues have begun opening up over the past few weeks as par of the state's phased reopening plan.
Managers say they have taken precautions to ensure the safety of guests and employees, including limiting capacity for appropriate social distancing, requiring masks for all employees and deep-cleaning and sanitizing daily.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced last month said he was delaying the city's July 4th celebrations, including the traditional fireworks display.
And while professional displays are being postponed voluntarily, area police are cracking down on a growing nuisance of illegal fireworks around the area.
In Attleboro, numerous complaints about late-night explosions have been made to the mayor’s office and police and public safety officials have warned that fireworks present a fire and injury risk.
In North Attleboro, police say they have received more than a dozen complaints this month. Several have come from the Old Post Road and Reservoir Street areas.
It is illegal to transport fireworks in Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally in other states.
The possession, sale and use of fireworks is also illegal. Anyone caught selling fireworks risks arrest, a maximum $1,000 fine and a year in jail.
Fines for fireworks use and possession go up to $100 and police will seize the contraband.
