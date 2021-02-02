FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots and their team plane are again helping out during the pandemic.
The plane will to be used to transport 76 vaccinated healthcare "superheroes" from across New England to Super Bowl LV Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
Ten months ago, the plane went to China for desperately needed personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and brought back 1.2 million respirator masks.
The healthcare workers bound for the Super Bowl will be granted an all-expenses paid trip, including the game ticket and a ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus. It's exclusively for healthcare workers.
They'll also get a two-night hotel stay provided by the owner of the Renaissance Hotel and Hilton Garden Inn at Patriot Place, a Patriots gift bag, and a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium.
"Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said.
"Ten months later, it's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines.
"We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able," Kraft said. "Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us."
The 76 workers hail from all six New England states and represent a range of hospitals and roles, all of which have been supporting COVID-19 units. The Kraft family offered four tickets to each of the governors outside of Massachusetts, who then selected healthcare workers. The remaining tickets were distributed to many of the not-for-profit hospitals throughout Massachusetts that care for COVID-19 patients.
