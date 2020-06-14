Area restaurant owners and their patrons say after months of isolation, it's good to be back in a social atmosphere -- even if it's restricted to the outdoors.
With the reopening of restaurants this past week for al fresco dining only as part of the phased-in easing of measures instituted at the start of the coronavirus, customers are starting to return to the tables.
Morin's Hometown Bar & Grille in Attleboro had its patio area open with six tables, as well the new, recent addition of a tent area in the parking lot to the side of the building, which has nine tables.
The much-loved, well-known dining institution in the city had not been able to have any kind of dining service since the middle of March, when coronavirus concerns caused a statewide non-essential business shutdown, and owner Bill Morin and house manager Cindy Brady were pleased to reopen to the public.
“People are happy to be back,” Brady said. “They've been very understanding, very kind, and just really happy and excited to be back.”
On March 17, Morin's began their curbside pickup and delivery service, and in the successive weeks, the community readily supported this particular business venture.
“A lot of our clients, especially the older clients, have been taking advantage of it,” Brady said, adding that the community was grateful “that we were here for them.”
In making the best of a difficult situation, the restaurant has been given a wider opportunity to expand the dining experience for all their guests in the future.
“(The tent) is something new that we know we can utilize,” Brady said.
There's been a learning curve, however.
Waitstaff and other restaurant administrators must wear masks, there are no more table settings, only disposable cutlery, and menus and wine lists are disposable.
Additionally, hand sanitizer and gloves are set up at every restaurant entrance, and while restrooms are available for guests, a one-way traffic flow has been instituted within the building so waitstaff and customers can maneuver around each other.
At Morin's, the waitstaff has to make a longer loop around to and from the kitchen and dining areas when waiting on guests. Since the staff cannot go through the restaurant itself, as before, they must travel through the back area by the pool hall and into the kitchen by another way.
To alleviate some of the additional running around, a workstation for the waitstaff has been set up closer to the tent area.
“It's a learning curve, for sure, but we're trying to learn,” Brady said.
For the restaurants in downtown North Attleboro, Friday and Saturday nights were bustling with activity after Thursday's inclement weather literally put a damper on outside dining.
The creativity required to effectively make outdoor dining work, such as acquiring and arranging furniture and the means of sticking to the required COVID-19 protocols on such a short notice, did not go unnoticed by Lyle Pirnie, the town's economic coordinator.
“It's been happening overnight, literally,” Pirnie said. “All the restaurant owners made it work. What they have right now is exactly what they want.”
In part II of Phase 2 in the state's reopening, which begins June 29, restaurants are restricted to 50 percent capacity for indoor dining, but Pirnie confirmed that outdoor dining will continue until Nov. 1.
Paula Catalano-Eddy, co-owner of Stella Osteria and Table at 10, was doing her best to work with the new restaurant regulations and grateful to be open again.
“I feel free,” she said. “I feel like I have the freedom to do more and reboot.”
Catalano-Eddy praised her employees for their willingness to work under their new conditions, in particular, her workers in the kitchen.
“The cooks are amazing,” Catalano-Eddy said. “They're working in a 130-degree kitchen with a mask on.”
The “good vibe” Catalano-Eddy felt at her restaurant among her guests was palpable within Patriot Place with establishments such as Tavolino, Six String and The Scorpion Grille, who were also taking their new regulations in stride.
The reservations at Tavolino reached over 350 for Friday and Saturday night combined, and manager Tom Perruna said he and his staff were “all finally feeling a little bit of normalcy” at being able to socialize, serve food and drinks and provide hospitality.
“We know it's going to be okay,” Perruna said. “We're going to get through this together and we're going to get back to normal.”
One of Perruna's regular guests, Stephen and Jen Marciano of Mansfield, were accompanied by their children, Nick and Olivia. The Marcianos had not been out to dinner as a family since March 13, and the return to Tavolino, even while eating outside, made Jen Marciano feel “free.”
“You feel so secluded when you're in your house and to see other people go through what you're going through is comforting,” she said.
The cleanliness of Tavolino was noticed and appreciated by the Marcianos, and nearby at Six String Grill & Stage, Peter and Barbara Burke of Mansfield also noted the precautions being followed by manager Greg Springer and his staff.
“They're very clean,” Barbara Burke said. “Everyone is very attentive to sanitizing and cleanliness, face masks and all the protocol.”
Nearby at The Scorpion Bar, Mike Smith of Foxboro called the outdoor dining experience “liberating.”
“It's just nice to get out and do normal things,” said Smith, who was accompanied by his wife Kristy and daughter Monica.
While at first glance Bar Louie looked empty, all the activity was taking place on the rooftop dining area, where Caitlyn Gavin of Canton, Nick Caira of Newton, and Caira's friend Billy Rooney of Framingham had dinner together.
One aspect of the new dining regulations was that while waitstaff were required to wear masks, people sitting together at a table did not, and the contrast of walking around a restaurant or the property of Patriot Place while wearing a mask was still a bit unusual for Gavin.
“It doesn't feel completely normal, but it feels more normal than sitting in your house for months at a time,” Gavin said.
The social distancing rule wasn't easy for Jason Nichols and Mike Lisitza, who are the vice president of operations and regional manager, respectively, at The Scorpion Grill.
“It's a challenge because we're not used to being socially distant in this hospitality atmosphere,” Nichols said. “It's something new to learn.”
However, Lisitza said the guests' adaptation to the regulations have been helpful, and agreed that it was wonderful to be back to work.
“People have been very happy and thanking us for opening again,” Nichols said.
