After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the return of the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Flower Show was, indeed, a spring blossom to the psyche of museum personnel and area art patrons alike.
Literally canceled at the 11th hour in 2020 when the statewide shutdown hit, the flower show bloomed once again in the city, albeit with a few COVID-19 precautions that nonetheless proved a success for both the patrons and artists.
The show’s theme, “Animal Habitats: Spring Gardens Gone Wild,” featured seven landscape exhibits in the gallery, including 224 additional pieces of nature-themed art.
In keeping with social distancing, the museum required reservations, each with a 90-minute time slot, so patrons could move about freely and enjoy the show without being “shoulder-to-shoulder” with other patrons, as museum executive director Mim Fawcett described it.
Fawcett said the museum patrons greatly appreciated the precautions, and were just happy the city’s staple springtime event was back.
“The comment I’ve been hearing is, ‘Looks beautiful,’ and, ‘We’re so happy the flower show is back,’ and that’s a loaded comment,” Fawcett said.
The show is one of two of the museum’s biggest annual fundraisers, and while revenue was slightly lower due to the limited attendance, Fawcett and her team were heartened to see the reserved time slots selling out, and guests supporting the museum in other ways, such as purchasing artwork, sponsorships and visiting the gift shop.
“We’re very grateful that people want a piece of the gallery to take home, and that is turning into revenue,” Fawcett said.
But revenue aside, the museum’s open doors to a well-known and loved exhibit after two years did not go unnoticed.
“That means we can safely participate in activities from the pre-pandemic era,” Fawcett said. “It really does feel like spring is here when you come back into the gallery.”