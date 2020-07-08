PLAINVILLE -- They were feeling lucky.
Patrons began lining up outside Plainridge Park Casino before its doors reopened Wednesday morning. Plainridge was the first of the state's gaming venues to welcome gamblers since the state's emergency shutdown in March.
By midday, the Route 1 slots parlor's parking lot was about half full, but people on the casino's floor were obviously happy to be there.
Donna Callery, 52, of Hopkinton, a longtime customer of the casino, admitted to being a little bit stir crazy after three months of shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's just fun to come," she said.
The midweek opening and predictably modest turnout were not a disappointment to Lance George, casino vice president and general manager.
"It's allowed us to control occupancy and capacity," George said during a walk-through of the casino floor. "We knew it would take a while to work the kinks out."
The company has brought back only a part of the casino staff as it waits to see how the reopening goes, George said. Many of the staff were wearing T-shirts with the message, "Welcome back, we've missed you."
There were some glitches as patrons and staff attempted to navigate the new health and safety rules, which include frequent cleaning, masks, social distancing measures, limited capacity and plastic partitions between the video slots on the casino floor.
One customer objected when he tried to walk to the gaming floor straight off the parking garage elevators and was directed to the main entrance, but he eventually complied.
Ros Chhorn, 65, came down from Methuen and had been to Plainridge before, even though he lives much closer too one of the state's other casinos in Everett.
"I'm not a gambler," he said. "But it's fun sometimes."
Barry Joress, 63, of Norwood, is another longtime patron.
"We couldn't wait for it to open," he said, sitting at a video slot machine. "It's well organized, they did a good job."
"It gets people back out into the real world," Joress added. "That's what people like to do."
Most people, George said, were happy to comply with the new rules, including a temperature check upon entering and picture IDs that will help contact tracing of any coronavirus cases should that be needed.
Longtime customers were told what to expect on social media and by email.
"We've had no pushback," he said. "People are used to things like temperature checks by now. People know what to expect."
Patrons will find limited dining options at Plainridge for now: Dunkin' Donuts, Smash Burger and Slice. And all food and beverages must be consumed in designated areas.
Beverage service on the gaming floor will include water, coffee, soft drinks and beer only, and any beverage ordered while playing must be consumed while seated at a machine.
Slacks, Flutie’s Sports Pub and Revolution Lounge will remain closed for now.
The property will be closed Monday through Friday, from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., for deep cleaning. Sanitizers have been installed on the casino floor and are available throughout the facility.
The company won't say what impact the three-month shutdown has had on its bottom line. The casino will have to report its revenue to the state gaming commission, however.
Some analysts predict that Plainridge, which relies exclusively on video slots, will have a smoother rebound than the other gaming venues in the state that have more labor-intensive gambling options
Meanwhile, Plainridge is also offering harness racing simulcasts, and live harness racing is to resume on the Plainville track Monday.
