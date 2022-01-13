Area restaurants, bars and pizza parlors are already busy preparing for a surge in customers for Saturday night’s New England Patriots playoff game in Buffalo.
Many owners say it likely will be the biggest jump in business from sports patrons since the Boston Red Sox playoff run last fall, which helped them withstand the pandemic.
However, with the highly contagious omicron variant still prevalent, crowds are expected to be limited in many locations.
Despite the pandemic, “we probably will still have a crowd,” said employee Morgan Knoop of the Mad Moose Saloon on North Washington Street in North Attleboro.
She noted workers two weeks ago had to return to wearing masks to give customers “peace of mind.”
“We will have the game on three screens,” Knoop said. “We’re pretty busy in the evening times on game nights.”
Mad Moose had been struggling with a shortage of workers in recent weeks because of the virus, but “we’re solidly staffed at the moment,” she said.
Knoop said the game will “absolutely” help as the pub deals with the pandemic.
Over at Box Seats, a restaurant/sports bar at Tower Square on Route 1 in North Attleboro, owner Charlie Tgibedes said he is looking forward to people “coming out to enjoy the game.”
He added that turnout varies depending on who the Patriots are playing.
With the omicron variant going strong, business has been off this month, he acknowledged.
“We definitely have seen a drop the last couple of weeks in people dining in and more takeout, but it is January,” Tgibedes said. “It’s typical with new year’s resolutions and diets, but by February they have given up and it gets back to normal.”
Staffing levels are adequate and fingers are crossed for a Patriots victory on Saturday night and beyond.
“If there’s a deep playoff run, it typically does help restaurants and liquor stores in the area,” Tgibedes said.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro is gearing up for the contest as usual.
“We anticipate a big crowd,” said an employee who did not give his name. “We’re not taking reservations because of the volume of customers. We usually have just walk-ins.”
At Union Straw restaurant, also in Foxboro, it will be quieter.
“Our bar will fill up,” manager Craig Carreira said. “We get a crowd at the bar, but it typically needs to be a home game.”
Attleboro House Pizza on North Main Street is already getting orders for the big game.
“We expect a lot of big orders,” an employee said. “Saturday should be good for business.”
