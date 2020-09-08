FOXBORO — The Patriots Hall of Fame will reopen to the public on Friday, just in time for the start of the team’s season.
The facility outside Gillette Stadium will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. It closed March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette at 1 p.m. Sunday and the Hall will be open during the game.
To welcome back Pats fans, it will give away a Troy Brown Hall of Fame bobblehead with every $10 adult admission.
“We are taking measures to adhere to CDC best practices in regards to physical distancing and sanitization of our displays and touch points,” Hall executive director Bryan Morry said. “In addition, all staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings while visiting The Hall.”
Each visitor will be given a stylus to use on the many touch surfaces when viewing the interactive displays. Some touch screens, however, will be turned off so that a safe distance can be maintained between guests.
Additional measures will be taken to clean surfaces such as elevator buttons, hand rails and other frequently touched parts of the venue, officials said. The Hall will also follow all state safety protocols and limit the number of visitors.
