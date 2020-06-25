Shiny sculpted fingernails and freshly painted toenails are making a comeback.
Area nail salons reopened their doors to the public this week as part of the loosening of state restrictions prompted by the pandemic.
And customers were ready and waiting.
“We’ve been bombarded with calls and appointments,” said Wendy Le, the daughter of the owner of T&T Nails on North Main Street in Attleboro. “A lot want pedicures but they want their acrylic nails again, too. And the phone’s been ringing pretty much nonstop.”
In fact, calling ahead is the only way to make an appointment under the state guidelines, she said. No walk-in business is permitted for now.
But Le is as happy as the customers to be back in the salon after the long spring of coronavirus shutdown.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “We missed it and we missed the customers, but we’re happy now.”
Khoa Nguyen, manager of Patriot Nails at Mansfield Crossing, has had a similar experience with customers flooding back in this week.
“They all say, ‘We’re so happy you’re open’ and we’re happy to see them, too!” he said.
Pedicures are definitely in demand at Top Nails in North Attleboro, where customers seem especially anxious to get toes polished up since beach weather took hold this week.
“A lot of people want pedicures, they want their toes done and they say they’re so happy we are open again,” says Tuoi Loi, a manager and manicurist.
A quick survey of customers in the salon proved that point.
“It’s awesome they’re open, I love being pampered again!” gushed Maryann Walz as she waited for her toes to dry after getting them freshly painted in a summer-blue shade. “It’s been four long months and it feels excellent the nonessentials are back.”
She brought along her husband, Richard, who was waiting for his own pedicure.
“She dragged me in but I will get one,” he said.
As for staffing issues, salon owners said that has not been a problem.
And they said the daily number of customers is reduced right now due to the extra time involved for each. Guidelines require a mask on at all times, a sign-in sheet, a temperature check and hand-washing before the appointment starts. Waxing services are permitted, but nail and waxing areas must be disinfected after each customer’s appointment.
Despite the new time-consuming protocols, the consensus of how things are going seemed best summed up by Eva Pham, a manicurist at King Phillip Salon in Plainville.
“Yes, we’re busy, but in a good way,” she said. “Everyone was just so happy to come back.”
