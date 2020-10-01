PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino — which became the state’s first legal gambling venue in 2015 — is good for another five years, the state’s gaming authorities say.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously at a virtual meeting on Wednesday to renew the “racino’s” license for another five years after hearing staff reports that Plainridge had been in “material compliance” with state rules and requirements.
“We greatly appreciate the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s decision today to approve the relicensing of Plainridge Park Casino,” said Jay Snowden, president & CEO of Penn National Gaming, the company that runs Plainridge.
“The commission has set high standards for the integrity of gaming and racing in Massachusetts, and we pledge to continue to uphold these principles over the next five years and beyond,” Snowden said in a statement following the commission’s vote.
The slot-only facility’s five-year license actually expired June 24; however, regulators allowed the casino to continue operations as the owners had made a “timely application” to renew the license.
During Wednesday’s meeting, held via conference call, the regulators heard from commission staff, including investigators and representatives looking at finances, information technology and workplace diversity before voting on a renewal of the venue’s permit.
“This represents an important milestone for both (Plainridge) and the commonwealth, as this is the first casino to be relicensed under the state’s Expanded Gaming Act of 2011,” said commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein. She said the casino “has generated approximately $381 million in tax revenue for the commonwealth, 82% of which goes to local aid for cities and towns in Massachusetts. They have created numerous jobs and been a responsible corporate citizen, supporting more than 100 community and charitable organizations in our state.”
Nearly all the reports found the casino was in compliance with the terms of its license in safety, security, efforts to mitigate problem gambling and in spending and hiring locally. Among the few areas faulted were some lapses in flagging the winnings of patrons who owed child support, as required by state law (those sums were later collected by the casino) and the venue’s not meeting goals in promoting regional tourism and marketing. The license renewal instructs the casino to make improvements there.
The commission earlier this month had solicited public comments on Plainridge’s bid for a license renewal and noted broad support in the community for the casino, along with citing its efforts to cooperate with neighboring businesses, including Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Plainville Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson told the gaming commission that Penn National had pledged to honor its commitment of monthly payments to the town.
Selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly told the regulators that having a casino in town has been nothing but positive, he told The Sun Chronicle recently, noting that the revenue generated from this facility has allowed the town to build a new municipal complex
“Not only are we in support of the relicensing of the facility, we are hopeful the state will allow for expanded gaming on par with our competitors in Rhode Island,” Kelly said.
Plainridge, which had been operating as a harness track for years, opened as the state’s first legal gaming facility and its only slot parlor in 2015.
After being closed during the state’s emergency shutdown order in March, Plainridge reopened July 8 with restrictions on capacity. It reported $7.7 million in revenue for the shortened month.
In February of this year, the last full month of operation before shutting down as part of the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Plainridge reported revenues of $11.4 million.
In a shortened March, before public spaces and nonessential businesses were closed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order, Plainridge reported making $4.76 million.
The nearly $10.2 million in revenue Plainridge reported in August fell short of its take in February, the last full month before the shutdown, and well short of the just over $12 million it collected in August of last year.
Earlier in September, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Penn National warned it may have to make furloughs of some of its employees permanent and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
Plainridge, which has been operating with limited hours — 7 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and round-the-clock on weekends — and at limited capacity since it reopened in July, will return to 24/7 operation on Friday, Oct. 9. The decision was announced at a meeting of the gaming commission earlier this month.
The state’s other two gaming venues — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM in Springfield — have been open around the clock for several weeks.
