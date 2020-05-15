PLAINVILLE -- It will be at least until June 1 before gamblers can hope to get lucky at the Plainridge Park Casino and the two other casinos in the state.
The state's Gaming Commission voted unanimously Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the casinos because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three casinos have been shut down since March 14, with commission members initially ordering the closings for at least two weeks and subsequently revisiting and extending the closures.
The commission and the casinos are in preliminary discussions about the development of reopening guidelines.
Proposed safety measures include screening at the entrance, installing Plexiglas at several areas in the casino and marking waiting lines for proper social distancing, according to a draft of the measures for Plainridge.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and throughout the casino and guests will be allowed to wear facial coverings and gloves, according to the draft.
Workers will be deployed to regularly clean and disinfect all touch surfaces and will be required to deep clean and disinfect the casino daily.
The closure was extended due to the circumstances and pending future guidance from Gov. Charlie Baker and the state’s Restart Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.