PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino continued to struggle back to prepandemic profits in August, the slot parlor’s first full month in operation since being shut down in March.
The just under $10.2 million in revenue Plainridge reported last month fell short of the $11.7 million it took in in February, the last full month before the shutdown and well short of the just over $12 million it collected in August of last year.
Earlier this month, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Penn National, which owns Plainridge and other gaming venues, warned it may have to make furloughs of some of its employees permanent and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
All three of the state’s gambling establishments are operating under limited capacity and with limited gaming options since being allowed to reopen in July and under health and safety protocols intended to slow the spread of the virus.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that during the month of August, Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $71 million in revenue since being permitted to resume operations under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
That total is sharply down from the $85.1 million for the month of August in 2019. Plainridge alone reported revenues of $12.1 million in August of 2019. In a shortened July, the site took in $7.7 million
All three gaming venues have seen months of declining gross gaming revenue, which is the money put into slot machines minus the winnings paid out.
Plainridge and its parent company, Penn National, do not comment on monthly revenue reports.
In saying earlier this month that the layoffs would affect Plainridge workers, the company would not say how many would lose their jobs or how many would remain. Plainridge reported to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission when it opened five years ago that it would have 461 permanent employees.
That number was cut to about 20 during the slot parlor’s four-month closure under Massachusetts’ emergency shutdown orders.
