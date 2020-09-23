PLAINVILLE — Representatives of the area’s only gaming venue will be making a report on its first and second quarter operations before the state’s gaming commission Thursday.
The 10 a.m. meeting will be held via conference call.
Construction Project Oversight Manager Joe Delaney will introduce representatives from Plainville’s Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor for the presentations.
Delaney will also lead a discussion on the template for licensee quarterly reports, and will also ask that the commission vote to reaffirm members of the Local Community Mitigation Advisory Committee.
The meeting agenda will include casino updates, revenue numbers, license status for casino rehires and reports on the end of the fiscal year.
Plainridge and the state’s other two casinos reopened with limited capacity in July after being closed — along with the state’s other “nonessential” businesses — under the state’s emergency shutdown in March.
The just under $10.2 million in revenue Plainridge reported last month fell short of the $11.7 million it took in in February, the last full month before the shutdown, and well short of the just over $12 million it collected in August of last year.
Earlier this month, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Penn National, which owns Plainridge and other gaming venues, warned it may have to make furloughs of some of its employees permanent and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.