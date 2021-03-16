PLAINVILLE -- The board of health is conducting a survey to determine how many seniors 65 or older still need to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The information received will be used to determine the needs of town seniors, local officials say.
If you know someone in Plainville who is 65 or older, you are asked to alert them to the survey.
To fill out the survey, visit www.plainville.ma.us or www.plainville.ma.us/health-department.
For residents who do not have internet access, call the board of health at 508-576-8461.
"We strongly encourage residents to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by visiting the state's vaccine appointment website," town officials said.
That website is www.vaccinesignup.mass.gov.
Residents having trouble using the internet are advised to call 211.
