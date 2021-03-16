First Responders Vaccination
First responders from Plainville, North Attleboro and Seekonk were some of the most recent to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in January at the Plainville Safety Complex. The town is now surveying those 65 and older in the town to see if they need the vaccine.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

PLAINVILLE -- The board of health is conducting a survey to determine how many seniors 65 or older still need to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The information received will be used to determine the needs of town seniors, local officials say.

If you know someone in Plainville who is 65 or older, you are asked to alert them to the survey.

To fill out the survey, visit www.plainville.ma.us or www.plainville.ma.us/health-department.

For residents who do not have internet access, call the board of health at 508-576-8461.

"We strongly encourage residents to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by visiting the state's vaccine appointment website," town officials said.

That website is www.vaccinesignup.mass.gov.

Residents having trouble using the internet are advised to call 211.

