For one golden week, all 10 Sun Chronicle area communities had finally extricated themselves from the state’s red zone as the coronavirus started loosening its grip on the area.
That was for the week ending Feb. 25.
But this week, the week ending March 4, only nine remained in the yellow zone, indicating with the second highest infection rate of the state’s four color-coded categories.
Plainville slipped back into the red zone, the worst category, because it registered 28 total cases over a two-week period.
Twenty-five or fewer cases would have kept the town in the yellow.
All told, for the week ending March 4 Plainville added 18 cases and one death.
Its average number of daily cases went from 17.8 for the week ending Feb. 25 to 21.7 for the week ending March 4.
Its percentage of positive tests also moved up over those two weeks from 3.27 percent to 3.69 percent.
Meanwhile, those numbers for two other communities, North Attleboro and Norfolk, also edged up slightly, but are still well below the level that would put them in the red zone.
Attleboro increased a hair in its positive test percentage from 3.31 percent for the week ending Feb. 25 to 3.33 percent for the week ending March 4.
And Seekonk’s average number of daily cases edged up from 19.4 for the week ending Feb. 25 to 19.9 for the week ending March 4.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is the 10-community area as a whole continued to reduce its number of cases, it’s average number of daily cases and the percentage of positive tests.
The number of new case for the week ending March 4 was 268, down from 302 recorded for the week ending Feb. 25.
That’s an 11.25 percent drop.
The highest number of new cases was 914, recorded for the week ending Dec. 10.
So the number for March 4 represents a decline of 70.67 percent.
The region’s average number of daily cases dropped to 20.7 for the week ending March 4 from 21.97 for the week ending Feb. 25, and its percentage of positive tests dropped to 3.08 percent this week from 3.32 last week.
Both of those numbers have dropped for seven consecutive weeks from 62.5 and from 9.18 percent, respectively.
Those are declines of 66.9 percent and 66.4 percent.
The total number of cases for The Sun Chronicle area since the pandemic began now nearly one year ago is 13,370.
And the number of deaths has hit 258.
That’s a death rate of 1.93 percent.
Most of the deaths, around 90 percent, occur to those older than 60.
