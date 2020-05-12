PLAINVILLE — One of the last bookstores in the area is closing, partly due to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.
Annie’s Book Stop at 3 Man-Mar Drive, off Route 152, is planning to reopen briefly next week when it is expected the state will lift its closure of nonessential businesses.
But the shop plans to close for good at the end of the month.
“I am truly sorry to let you know that I am closing Annie’s permanently at the end of May. It has been a privilege to have served the community for so many years,” owner Ann Durant said on her Facebook page.
“We have overcome many obstacles such as big box stores and online shopping to stay true to our purpose, ‘The right Book for the right Person at the right Time,’” she said. “I believe it is wise to know when to move on and that is what I feel is in my best interest.”
Durant also thanked her customers and their well wishes.
The store, whose slogan was “Today’s Books at Yesterday’s Prices,” sold a mix of new and used books. It was known for accepting used books and giving points toward future purchases.
Durant said she had been considering how to change the bookstore in response to the virus.
“Most of you know that we have depended on the wonderful books that you turn into us each day. I saw no way to handle this safely in this new Covid environment,” Durant said.
The store plans to have a going-out-of-business sale and close by Thursday, May 28.
The brief reopening will also give customers the opportunity to use any gift certificates and points they have, Durant said.
“It seems quite surreal not having our customers in and out,” Durant said of the past several weeks.
The business has been involved in the community, including supporting the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children and its holiday gift drive, Christmas Is For Kids.
It is part of a discount chain. At one time there were 132 Annie’s Book Stops in 22 states, stretching from California to Florida. There are less than a dozen remaining in a few Massachusetts communities including Raynham, Waltham and Worcester, and in New Hampshire and Maine.
The closure will leave Plainville with one bookstore, An Unlikely Story on South Street (Route 1A) downtown, run by town resident Jeff Kinney, author of the popular “Wimpy Kid” book series.
