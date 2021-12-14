Plainville reinstated a mask requirement for town buildings Tuesday due to a rise in area coronavirus cases and concerns about the new variant, while other area towns are considering a similar move.
All employees working in and visitors to municipal buildings in Plainville must wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status, town officials said. Masks will be available for anyone who arrives without one.
Town Administrator Brian Noble and Health Director Deborah Revelle said in a joint news release that as of Wednesday, Dec. 8, Plainville had 68 active recorded cases of COVID-19. The average daily incidence rate for the town is 49.6 per 100,000 residents.
The board of health consequently voted to restore the mask mandate.
"As we continue to see COVID-19 cases rise within our town and throughout the state, we would like to reiterate that we are not yet out of this pandemic and, as such, everyone should continue to practice preventative measures," Noble said, including getting vaccinated, social distancing and avoiding crowds. "We also ask those community members who choose to gather with their family and friends this holiday season to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic and the new Omicron variant."
In Attleboro, a mask mandate remains in effect in public buildings, and Mayor Paul Heroux Tuesday issued a reminder to the public and employees, with what the mayor called some "tightening of the expectations."
Social distancing and other health safety steps continue to be encouraged.
"Effective immediately, I am updating the City of Attleboro COVID employee guidance to keep city employees and the public who come into city government buildings safer from COVID than if we did not take any action," Heroux said.
The mayor also mentioned the city will be receiving 14,000 at home Raid tests from the state later this week, and will be distributing them to city employees and others next week.
"COVID numbers are on the rise and Christmas and New Year’s Eve are potential super spreader events," Heroux said.
North Attleboro is keeping an eye on the COVID case numbers but has not ordered masks back on in town hall or other municipal offices, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
"We are encouraging people to get vaccinated," Borg said Tuesday, but a return to masking is on hold.
"We are considering it, looking at it, but no plans for an implementation date," he said.
The board of health is meeting Wednesday and the topic may come up, Borg added.
The town dropped its mask mandate several months ago, following CDC guidelines.
In Foxboro, there's a mask advisory for vaccinated and a mask requirement for unvaccinated individuals, Town Manager William Keegan said.
Mansfield reinstated a requirement for masks in public buildings earlier this fall, and Town Manager Kevin Dumas said the policy is status quo for now.
Norton has had a mask mandate for all town-owned buildings since Aug. 5, and Town Manager Michael Yunits said there are no changes at this time.
In Wrentham, "at this point there is no mask mandate for municipal buildings," Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. "We are following CDC and DPH guidelines," which requests those who are unvaccinated to wear masks inside the public buildings.
In Norfolk, "there has been no action to bring back a mask mandate," Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said.
The board of health is expected to meet next week and may decide to take up the subject and make a change, Robinson said.
In Seekonk, the town has a mask advisory and officials "highly recommend" that masks be used in all municipal buildings, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
Staff Writer Tom Reilly contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.