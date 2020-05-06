PLAINVILLE — The annual town election that was to be held April 6 now will take place June 29, with reduced hours and a push for early voting by mail due to the coronavirus.
Also, the annual town meeting, which had been set for June 1, has been rescheduled for June 22.
The state Legislature has given communities the option of postponing spring town elections to as late as June 30 because of the pandemic.
Town officials are still working out new procedures on how the election and town meeting will be conducted.
Selectmen this week, however, decided to endorse Town Clerk Ellen Robertson’s recommendation to reduce hours for the election. They will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
Cleaning will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We will be cleaning booths and markers. We will be wearing masks and have hand sanitizer available,” Robertson said, adding there are concerns sanitizer could wet ballots and affect the reader in the voting tally machine.
Early mail-in voting is being strongly encouraged.
“My thought is to encourage the vote by mail and keep the voters and election workers safe by reducing the hours of exposure to this deadly virus,” Robertson said. “I’m not alone in requesting fewer hours, as other communities are doing the same.”
State elections officials are advising all communities to encourage early voting by mail “to keep everyone safe and to avoid being in crowds,” he said.
“It will be challenging to keep people six feet apart. This includes election workers,” Robertson added. “For the safety of the voter and election workers we are asking people to stay safe, stay home and vote by mail.”
There was going to be two contests in the election, two-way races for seats on the board of selectmen and planning board. However, Christopher Desprez, who intended to run for selectman and planning board, has withdrawn from the latter, leaving planning board member Michael Czarnowski with no opposition for a five-year seat.
Desprez and Selectman Stanley Widak, who has been filling a one-year unexpired term, will be vying for a full three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Lauren Francesca Saunders is unopposed for the local school committee seat held by Amy Abrams as is King Philip Regional School Committee member Samad Khan.
Details about town meeting are still being considered as well.
“We still have questions on location and process to resolve,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said.
Further instructions and a copy of the early voting application are available at: plainville.ma.us/early-ballot-application.
