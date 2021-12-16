PLAINVILLE — A board of health meeting Monday night where members voted to reinstate a mask requirement in town buildings was called under an emergency situation because coronavirus cases have surged, local officials say.
One resident brought it to the attention of The Sun Chronicle the meeting wasn’t posted until Monday.
Under the state’s Open Meeting Law, public meetings are supposed to be posted at least 48 hours before the meeting date, with agendas posted at least 24 hours before the meetings.
“The meeting was posted under the ‘emergency’ provisions of the Open Meeting Law,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said Thursday.
An “emergency” is defined under the OML as “a sudden, generally unexpected occurrence or set of circumstances demanding immediate attention.
“It is reasonably foreseeable that boards of health may be faced with emergencies, such as considering an appropriate response to specific threats to the community, deciding the need for government closures, and/or exercising emergency powers,” the law states. “In these types of situations, a board of health may meet with less than 48 hours advance notice.”
The town Tuesday announced the mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors and employees in municipal buildings as coronavirus cases escalate in town and the region, and worries continue about the new omicron variant.
“The number of positive cases jumped dramatically,” Noble said.
As of Dec. 8, Plainville had 68 active recorded cases of COVID-19.
Nearly three-quarters of residents are vaccinated, but 75% of the cases are unvaccinated individuals, and only 25% are breakthrough, the board of health says.
“I’ve received compliments from the patrons of the Senior Center and the public library,” Noble said of the mask requirement, adding there were no complaints from residents visiting town hall.
“We all know that mandatory masking is a controversial topic, and some have criticized the delay in implementing the mandate in light of the rising numbers,” Noble said. “Some oppose the mask mandate for libertarian reasons, and others contend the mask has not been proven to be efficacious.
“While I understand all of the arguments, I have decided that I have more pressing issues than wearing a mask in the public areas of the municipal buildings and hope that the mandate will be removed as soon as the numbers begin to fall after Christmas.”
