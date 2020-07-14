PLAINVILLE -- Voters at undoubtedly one of the most unusual annual town meetings in the town's history approved a $30.5 million balanced budget Monday for the fiscal year that started July 1 that calls for the elimination of several dozen school and town positions.
The vote was 139 to 70 at the drive-in movie-style meeting held in the parking lot of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham because of the virus crisis.
About 75 vehicles turned out to the session that lasted nearly five hours and didn't wrap up until nearly midnight.
While debate on the contentious budget lasted only about 1 1/2 hours, discussion draggged on for other articles on the agenda, many concerning finances.
Residents made several mostly unsuccessful attempts to reallocate or postpone funding several of those money requests.
One of those moves, to reduce Town Clerk Ellen Robertson's salary from $77,000 to $72,000, was defeated after prolonged debate.
Audio of the meeting was through car radios using a dedicated FM channel but there were problems hearing residents speak at the meeting through portable microphones brought to their vehicles.
Residents held yellow cards out their vehicle windows to signify when they wanted to speak or to vote, and counters had to tally votes on several items.
Town Moderator Luke Travis was positioned in a work lift overlooking the parking lot.
The meeting was postponed from last month due to safety concerns because of the virus but that allowed voting on the budget to come after the June 29 town election when a $3.25 million tax hike through a state Proposition 2 1/2 budget override was soundly rejected by voters.
With that defeat, the approved budget brings the layoff of about three dozen school employees, six firefighters and five police officers. Also, there will be a reduction in hours at town hall, the library, senior center/Council on Aging, and DPW.
The school staff reductions -- which represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers -- will bring larger class sizes in the time of social distancing and elimination of some programs such as band. Sixteen teachers are among the 38 employees, a few of whom are retiring.
There has been talk of requesting a budget that calls for a smaller override, but no votes in that direction were made at town meeting.
In other town meeting business, several building and equipment items known as capital items were approved including $620,000 for the water system. But $1.25 million for new water mains in the South Street (Route 1A) area was postponed by an amendment advocated by Selectman Stanley Widak.
Another $575,000 was approved for the sewer system.
