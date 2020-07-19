PLAINVILLE -- Last week's annual town meeting was one for the town's history books, held as a drive-in movie-style session in the parking lot of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham because of the virus crisis.
About 75 vehicles turned out to the session that lasted nearly five hours and didn't wrap up until nearly midnight.
In the wake of the overwhelming rejection of a $3.25 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override, voters approved a $30.5 million balanced budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 that calls for the elimination of several dozen school and town positions. There was dragged out, at times heated debate, and the vote was 139 to 70.
The budget brings the layoffs of about three dozen school employees, six firefighters and five police officers. Also, there will be a reduction in hours at town hall, the library, senior center/Council on Aging, and DPW.
The school staff reductions -- which represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers -- will bring larger class sizes in the time of social distancing and elimination of some programs such as band and chorus. Sixteen teachers are among the 38 employees.
Also, there will be a loss of parks and recreation activities and the DARE program run by the police in schools.
Residents made several but mostly unsuccessful attempts to reallocate or postpone funding a handful of money requests.
One of those moves, to reduce Town Clerk Ellen Robertson's salary from $77,000 to $72,000 was heavily defeated after prolonged debate. Several voiced opposition to the move, highlighting Robertson's dedication and workload in this election year and fact her salary was the only one singled out because it was in a budget line item for elected officials.
Robertson, who has worked in the Wrentham and Plainville town clerks offices for 25 years, said a salary survey of comparable towns shows she is in the average for pay and noted her office lost a longtime assistant. School board members did agree before the meeting to not accept their $120 stipends.
Several building and equipment items known as capital items were approved, including $620,000 for the water system, but $1.25 million for new water mains in the South Street (Route 1A) area was postponed by an amendment advocated by Selectman Stanley Widak. Widak and others decided the request could wait given the town's finances.
Another $575,000 was approved for the sewer system, $500,000 of that to stop water infiltration.
What did residents think of the town meeting format?
"It's a good compromise considering how things are," said Kellie Derfler-Murphy. "I didn't want to be in an enclosed room."
"I think people are showing how democracy works in a small town," said Brian Dyke. "If this is what we have to do, this is what we have to do."
The meeting was broadcast to vehicles through a dedicated FM radio frequency, and other than several instances where audio failed from the microphones brought to vehicles, the meeting went fairly smoothly.
Residents held voting cards out their vehicle windows when they wanted to speak or vote, and counters had to count several votes.
It was a team effort that involved many and a lot of preparation, pointed out Town Moderator Luke Travis, who was positioned in a work lift overlooking the parking lot.
Portable lights were set up, the fire department put up an emergency tent, and there were even some on hand to help those whose vehicle batteries died. Town officials ended up allowing vehicles to run for air conditioning.
"In all fairness, the event was well organized except for difficulty with technology," resident Virginia Mullane said. "Personally, it was difficult for us older people to sit through four hours in a car at night. Thankfully, the night was not as hot as recent ones. Overall it was well thought out as far as the environment and contingencies go. But as they spoke of repeating it for a fall town meeting, my concerns for older citizens participation will remain."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.