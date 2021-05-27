PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino will be returning to full capacity on Saturday, though a spokesman says it will be keeping a close eye on state public health guidelines as well as customer concerns.
Both of the state’s casinos and Plainridge, a slots parlor that also offers horse racing, will be able to welcome gamblers under nearly pre-pandemic conditions beginning this weekend.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to end its COVID-19 restrictions. That means beginning on Saturday, every slot machine and gaming table will be allowed to reopen.
Visitors who have been fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask.
The commission said that the gambling venues will still need to follow guidelines and restrictions issued by the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’ll be working with the Mass Gaming Commission to monitor the latest developments in public health as well as responding to our customers as we all adjust,” C.J. Chapman, spokesman for Plainridge, said.
“It’s been 15 months since the gaming commission convened with all three casino licensees in a virtual setting to discuss the rapid reach of the coronavirus pandemic,” commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said. “The three gaming licensees have cooperated fully throughout this process, working always to serve the public’s interests and protect their patrons and employees.”
The move comes as Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Massachusetts on Saturday.
The state’s face covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, according to Baker.
Plainridge Park General Manager North Grounsell told GBH radio before the gaming commission vote that the Plainville slots parlor wants “to be able to conduct any activity that is permissible by law and regulations for which the business demand is present and that we have the team members available to meet those first two requirements.”
MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett said they wanted to open up every slot machine and gaming table. Plainridge does not offer table games.
When Plainridge reopened in July after a four-month shutdown, capacity was limited from its normal 5,800 people to just 25% of that at first and later to 40%. But even with those limits in place, gaming revenue at Plainridge has begun to bounce back.
Gross gaming revenues at Plainridge were just over $12.5 million for the month of April, according to the commission. That’s an increase of just under $30,000 over the previous month, but still a healthy improvement over the early months of the year when revenues barely cracked the $9 million mark.
Live racing returned to Plainridge last month for a 110-day season.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
