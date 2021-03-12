Plainville remained the hot spot for coronavirus in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending March 11, according to numbers from the state’s Department of Public Health.
For the second consecutive week, the town of 9,211 residents stayed in the coronavirus red zone, indicating the highest rate of infection of the state’s four color-coded categories.
The other nine communities remained in the yellow zone, the second-highest category.
Plainville’s incidence rate, which is the number of new cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 population, increased slightly from 21.7 cases to 22.5 cases.
Its percent of positive tests held steady at 3.67 percent, down a hair from 3.69 percent.
As a whole, however, the numbers for the area continue to decline.
New cases were down 10.4 percent to 240, a reduction of 28 cases from the 268 recorded for the week ending March 4.
The number of new cases has fallen every week for five consecutive weeks.
The total number of cases for the area is 13,610, up from 13,370 from the week ending March 4.
The area’s incidence rate fell by 11.3 percent from 20.7 cases to 18.36 cases.
That rate is lower than the statewide one of 20.3.
And the area’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests fell 10.7 percent from 3.08 percent to 2.75 percent.
That rate is higher than the statewide positive test percentage of 1.83 percent.
Two deaths were added, bringing the area total to 260.
That represents a death rate of 1.91 percent.
Attleboro has the most cases with 3,527 and the most deaths with 105.
Plainville has the fewest cases with 508 and Foxboro has the fewest deaths with two.
